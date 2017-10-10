Play in Vinton 2017

You’ll never be bored in Vinton with all the fun events to attend!

The story below is a preview from our 2017 edition of Vinton Magazine. For the full story view our FREE interactive digital edition now!

Vinton’s annual calendar of events is a lively one, perfect for citizens or visitors alike. Many of their longstanding events will include exciting changes to add even more fun for guests.

The popular Vinton Wine and Food Festival began in 2010. The festival boasts a variety of local wineries, distributors providing domestic and area craft beers and several local vendors showcasing their work and products. Food vendors provide the perfect palate cleanse between sips of delicious wines, ciders and craft beer. The live music always gets attendees up and on the dance floor for a rocking good time, too!

Vinton’s Mingle on the Market event series, is also a big draw since 2010, bringing people together for a ton of fun throughout the summer on Saturday nights. Guests of all ages will enjoy the newly updated Farmers Market while they listen to live music and enjoy great eats while relaxing beneath the stars. Some of the bands include Low Low Chariot and Rutledge, TruSol, Seven Mile Ford and Uptown. Regional bands even arrive with their own entourage!

More nights will be added to the series, extending the events from June through November. A few rearrangements include the beer truck moving closer to the dance floor, food trucks underneath the market and adding fire pits for the cooler fall evenings. Guests will even be able to dine beneath the chandelier in the market! One Mingle on the Market night will take place on the night of the Fall Festival, giving attendees plenty to do throughout the day and evening. Hosting these events on a Saturday allows more opportunity for attendance, as guests can do yard work or spend a day at the pool and later head downtown for some evening fun.

Vinton Calendar of Events

Vinton Fall Festival:

This beloved tradition transforms downtown Vinton each October into a fun and festive setting, complete with live entertainment, petting zoo, food vendors, children’s activities and the annual 5K run. With attendance reaching over 10,000, it’s a “don’t want to miss” event!

Senior Expo:

Since 2011, the War Memorial hosts this annual expo in March, featuring informative talks, demonstrations, and a variety of vendor booths such as retirement communities, banks and financial planners.

Vinton Wine Festival:

This popular event takes place on the third Saturday in May, allowing guests to taste local wines and craft beers while enjoying great food and live music.

Vinton Dogwood Festival:

Each year this five-day festival draws hundreds of residents with carnival activities, music, food and the popular parade.

Relay for Life:

One of the town’s biggest events, Relay for Life is held in late April or early May and benefits the American Cancer Society.

Vinton Farmers Market:

The beautiful Farmers Market includes special weekend events, such as the Mingle at the Market on the second Saturday of each month from June to November.

Vinton Chamber Golf Tournament:

Golf-lovers can take advantage of this fundraising event in September held at various golf courses throughout the area.

Trick-or-Treating:

This event is fun for the whole family as downtown businesses open their doors for trick-or-treaters.

State of the Town Address meeting:

Hosted by the Chamber of Commerce, they invite members and others to join them for a State of the Town Address ($10 for members, $15 for non-members) in November.

Vinton Christmas Parade:

Kick off the holiday season with floats, music, and Santa at the annual December parade, the region’s first parade of the season.

New Year’s Eve Gala:

This reservation-only event is held at the War Memorial, the perfect setting to ring in the New Year.

For more information on these events, contact the Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce at 540-343-1364 or www.vintonchamber.com.

... for the rest of this story view our FREE interactive digital edition now!