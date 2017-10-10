Shop in Vinton 2017

A day of retail therapy in Vinton can include antiques, home appliances and even one-on-one music lessons. And that’s barely scratching the surface!

Shopping in Vinton is more fun than ever, thanks to a variety of local stores and enthusiastic owners. Foot traffic has picked up considerably in the last year, thanks in part to the library’s opening and Twin Creeks Brewery, both downtown in comfortable walking distance.

Pete Peters, assistant town manager and director of economic development, believes the uniqueness of their retail stores is enticing to guests.

“The quality shopping options we have are authentic,” says Peters. “They’re unique to Vinton and not found anywhere else. We don’t have big-box establishments.”

The opening of Twin Creeks Brewing has also brought in more business, including guests who visit the stores before or after their craft beer outing. Many of their customers didn’t even realize Vinton had a downtown, and stay or return to explore the area.

There is a lot of selection for customers looking for goods, even large purchases. Vinton Appliance is more than a one-name supplier, with many options to choose from, whether it’s basic goods or a premium appliance. Vinton Appliance general manager Paul St. Clair says that, thanks in part to the brewery, they’ve seen more walk-through traffic than in previous years. As a prominent Vinton business for over 16 years, their reputation and word of mouth is their best advertising. In addition, St. Clair and much of the staff are an integral part of the community outside of the retail section, too.

St. Clair was born and raised in Vinton and has volunteered with the fire department, served as volunteer magistrate and done many other things for Vinton outside of the retail store. “Vinton is my hometown. We [the staff at Vinton Appliance Center] have all lived here and raised our kids. I love to see Vinton boom and grow and I take pride in our little town.”

Cyndi’s Fashions has been part of the Vinton community since 1982, providing new and consignment clothing and jewelry to savvy shoppers. D.R. Music Center, family owned and operated for over 30 years, is everyone’s music shop for instruments, strings, school band music rentals and supplies, sound equipment and more. They even offer on-site lessons and repairs for quality one-on-one service.

New shops have also joined the downtown area, including Robbins Nest, an antiques store located on West Virginia Avenue. The rustic shop offers antiques, primitives and shabby chic items such as furniture, as well as candles, wooden signs and other great gift items. Owner Penny Robbins is excited to be part of the Vinton community. She loves how other shop owners, such as Cornerstone Antiques, come into her store or send customers her way, encouraging support within their businesses. Robbins has always loved Vinton and wanted to be part of the exciting growth. Her customers are also supportive and enjoy her shop’s atmosphere, and of course, the shop’s kitty, Crook.

“It’s a community, not competition,” Robbins says. “We’re all here for each other and plenty for everybody. It’s better when we work together and help each other out.”

