Work in Vinton 2017

Businesses are seeing a significant uptick in clientele thanks to Vinton’s hard work at improving downtown infrastructure and the addition of a brewery and library, amongst others.

Thanks to the downtown revitalization, Vinton has never been busier. The newly renovated farmers market creates a wonderful civic area with cupolas on the pavilion, and barn doors and shed to instill a rustic feel. The town doubled the stage’s square footage (to be used during shows, festivals and events), while the area itself provides a fantastic photo setting for those wanting a “piece of Vinton” in their keepsake images.

The Vinton branch of the Roanoke County Library played a large role in jumpstarting Vinton’s revival. With the opportunity as an economic driver, downtown was the perfect spot for the library. With the success of its modern look, creating foot traffic and weeklong activities, it has created a snowball effect. While people want to visit downtown, they also want to live there to enjoy the convenience and walkability. Many houses around the block are (or are in the process of) being flipped to create more appealing neighborhoods.

“It’s not just a library,” says Pete Peters, assistant town manager. “People visit from Bonsack, Bedford and Smith Mountain Lake...it’s a civic space with activities and meeting rooms.”

In addition to the space, the library’s weekend movies, teen center and coffee shop all add to Vinton’s small-town charm. It has created a multigenerational playground of sorts, offering amenities to constant and consistent users. And of course, it doesn’t stop at the library; guests will go out for lunch or shop, effectively adding to the revitalization.

“Visitors come in and see the new library, lighting and sidewalks, our proximity to the greenway and more,” says Peters. “They see activity and want to stay, which is great for our economy.”

Twin Creeks Brewing, 2015 winners of The Gauntlet, was another driving force behind the developments. While midday activities such as running out for lunch or the bank was always good for business, the evening and weekend vibe, complete with live music at the brewery, has created a bigger draw for citizens and visitors.

“We feel like we’re home already,” says Andy Bishop, owner and operator of Twin Creeks Brewing. “Our research over the years showed that breweries do play a role in communities, especially a small town...we treat our establishment like a family-friendly, social environment. People come with friends and can bring their kids. They have dinner at the food trucks or local restaurants, stay for the live music and more.”

Stores are capitalizing on the increased traffic, doing so by putting out merchandise and signage on sidewalks, leaving front doors open to encourage walk-ins and more. In addition to bringing revenue to restaurants, the brewery also hosts local food trucks. They provide work for locals, offering jobs to Vinton and Roanoke county residents looking to work in a close-knit, fun environment. Their upcoming patio expansion and desire for a diverse entertainment clientele will continue to help Vinton’s downtown scene grow.

“The clientele who comes to the brewery, they’re looking for an upscale city setting in a beautiful downtown area,” says Bishop. “Vinton offers all of that and then some.”

While the lack of central parking might be a problem anywhere else, the free parking throughout the area offers convenience and encourages customers to stroll through downtown, visit shops on their way to the brewery and spend more time learning about all Vinton has to offer.

In addition, Vinton encourages new businesses to become part of their community. With The Gauntlet, an annual competition offering grants to hardworking businesses, local incentive programs and unique grant opportunities, entrepreneurs are welcomed with open arms to join the exciting time of growth.

“Vinton is a place where things are happening,” says Peters. “It’s creating windows of opportunity we didn’t have before.”

