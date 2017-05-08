Best of Roanoke 2017

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2017 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Readers Vote: 158 Categories, 487 Winners!

Your “Star of the Star City”

Platinum: Chris Hurst, formerly of WDBJ7

Gold: Kristina Montuori, WSLS 10

Silver (tie): Ed Walker, Developer; Sam Rasoul, 11th District Delegate

Most Brilliant Mind

Platinum: Ed Walker

Gold (tie): Sam Rasoul; Michael J. Friedlander, Ph.D., Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute

Government Person Who Gets It:

Platinum: Sam Rasoul

Gold: Chris Morrill, former city manager

Silver: Bob Goodlatte, 6th District Representative

Government Person With Foot In Mouth

Platinum: David Bowers,former mayor of Roanoke

Gold: Bob Goodlatte

Silver: Al Bedrosian, Roanoke County Supervisor

TV News Person You Rely on Most

Platinum - Honorable Mention: Chris Hurst, formerly of WDBJ7

Platinum: John Carlin, WSLS 10

Gold: Jean Jadhon, WDBJ7

Silver: Kimberly McBroom, WDBJ7

TV Weather Person You Rely on Most

Platinum - Honorable Mention: Robin Reed (Now an anchor)

Platinum: Kristina Montuori

Gold: Leo Hirsbrunner, WDBJ7

Silver: Jeff Haniewich, WSLS 10

TV Sports Person Getting It Across Best

Platinum: Travis Wells, WDBJ7

Gold: John Appicello, WSLS 10

Silver: Alyssa Rae, WSLS 10

Most Fun On The Radio (personality)

Platinum: Zack Jackson, K92

Gold - Honorable Mention: Danny Meyers, formerly of K92

Gold: Monica Brooks, K92

Silver: Dick Daniels, Q99

Best Serious Stuff On The Radio (station)

Platinum: WVTF

Gold: WFIR

Silver: Spirit FM

Best Music On The Radio (station)

Platinum: K92

Gold: Star Country

Silver: Q99

... for the rest of this story and more from our May/June 2017 issue, Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!