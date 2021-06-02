Berglund Center's Summer Lineup with Bud Light and IHeartRadio

BUD LIGHT AND iHEARTRADIO STATIONS 96.3 ROV AND 104.9 STEVE FM PRESENT BUD LIGHT’S VINYL VAULT CONCERT SERIES FIRST TWO SHOWS ANNOUNCED!

Berglund Center is proud to announce Bud Light’s Vinyl Vault Concert Series at Elmwood Park, presented by Bud Light and iHeartRadio stations 96.3 ROV and 104.9 Steve FM! The first two shows include Loverboy and Collective Soul with Better Than Ezra and special guest Tonic. Both concerts go on sale this Friday. Be sure to stay tuned as additional shows will be added to this summer’s line-up.

For more than 40 years, LOVERBOY has been “Working for the Weekend”, delighting audiences around the world since forming in 1978 when vocalist Mike Reno was introduced to guitar hot shot Paul Dean – both veterans of several bands on the Canadian music scene.

COLLECTIVE SOUL’s 25-year tradition of non-stop touring will continue throughout the rest of the year. The band will join forces with Better Than Ezra and special guest Tonic for the “Just Looking Around 2021” summer tour.

Both concerts will be held at Elmwood Park. Tickets go on sale this Friday and are available at RoanokeLive.com or charge by phone at 1.877.482.8496.

Loverboy

Concert: Saturday, July 24 th , 2021

Show Time: 7:30pm

Tickets: $$39

Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra w/ special guest Tonic

Concert: Friday, September 10 th , 2021

Show Time: 7:00pm

Tickets: $39

About Berglund Center:

