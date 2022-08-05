Book No Further to Host Beth Macy's Launch for "Raising Lazarus"

Book No Further hosts the local launch of bestselling author Beth Macy's new book "Raising Lazarus" on Monday, August 11 at Charter Hall.

Book No Further will present the local launch of Beth Macy's new book Raising Lazarus, Monday, August 22, at 7 pm at Charter Hall in the Roanoke City Market Building. Subtitled “Hope Justice and the Future of American's Overdose Crisis,” Raising Lazarus tells the story of the everyday heroes fighting to stem the tide of addiction in communities across the country and of the individuals struggling for accountability in America's courts.

After detailing the origins of the opioid epidemic in the New York Times bestseller Dopesick, Macy uses emotionally stirring portraits in her new book Raising Lazarus to explore potential solutions to the problem. Lazarus is set in the last two years and tells the story of the people on the ground who are helping the addicted.

Esquire magazine says Macy "turns the lens … the reformers pioneering innovative treatments for the afflicted. Enlightening and exhaustive, it’s at once a damning exposé about greed and a moving paean to the power of community activism."

Macy, an award-winning journalist, worked for The Roanoke Times and has published two other books in addition to Raising Lazarus and Dopesick. Truevine tells the story of Franklin County natives George and Willie Muse, two albino African Americans who, in the early 20th Century, were taken and placed in a circus as sideshow freaks and their mother’s search for them. In Factory Man, Macy tells the story of John Bassett who sued Chinese manufacturers for dumping furniture in U.S. markets.

The event will be followed by an author signing. Admission is free with purchase of the book, which includes reserved seating, or $5 general public. Purchase details online at https://bit.ly/3xNIWog.