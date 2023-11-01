Botetourt County Kicks off 2023 #BOCOGrateful Campaign

× Expand BOCOGrateful Instagram - Mountain Castles

Thanks to Botetourt County for letting us know about their season of good feels! Here's their press release:

Maybe you’ve called Botetourt home for your entire life, as your parents and their parents did before you. Your knowledge of this community runs deep, and you know that it will always be a part of you. You’ve weathered good and bad times alongside family, friends, and neighbors you’ve known forever, and you know that you’ll always be there for each other.

Or maybe you are a newcomer to Botetourt, whether you moved in a few weeks or a decade ago. Having lived elsewhere, you have a special appreciation for Botetourt’s uniqueness. We all know that it is rare indeed to find a community like the one we call home.

This November, we will once again be celebrating the things that make Botetourt County such a wonderful place to live, work, and play through our 3rd Annual #BoCoGrateful campaign. This year we are focusing on appreciating the little things because, in the end, those are the things that really matter.

If you use social media, we’d love for you to follow Botetourt County Libraries, Botetourt County, and other Botetourt organizations, looking for this hashtag that reminds us how fortunate we are. Join in with your own expressions of gratitude for Botetourt County and what it means to you. We will also be highlighting and bragging about the people that make our county such an amazing place. For our part, we’re humbled and ever grateful for the opportunity to serve this community. Every day we are #BoCoGrateful

“Enjoy the little things, for one day you may look back and realize they were the big things.” -Robert Brault