Botetourt's First Tomato Festival

The first annual Botetourt Tomato Festival takes place on July 31 thanks to the Botetourt Farmers Market and local comedian Johnny Camacho.

Local tomato lovers have cause for celebration. On July 31, the first-ever Botetourt Tomato Festival will take place.

“Our region is bountiful in the summertime, but even among the splendor and variety of local produce, there’s something about the humble tomato that stands out,” the event description reads.

The event is a collaboration between the Botetourt Farmers Market and local event producer Johnny Camacho. The concept for the festival came about last year when Camacho was on his tenth tomato sandwich of the week and the idea of focusing a whole festival on tomatoes came to mind.

“It started out as this absurd idea of who could cultivate the best tomato and make the best tomato sandwich,” he explains.

From there, he took the idea to Facebook. It didn’t take long for Grace Harwin, who is the president of the Botetourt Farmers Market, to express interest in the idea. Both she and her husband, who is the manager of the market, had been trying to brainstorm ideas to help elevate the idea of seasonality when she spotted the post.

“A goal of ours is obviously to bring more people in and have them buy from local farmers and artisans, but we also try to educate the public on seasonality. We try to explain to people that by eating seasonally, you’re getting more nutritious and better tasting food and reducing your carbon footprint,” Harwin says.

Tomato-related activities that day will include a tomato sandwich contest, heirloom tomato tasting/pairing with subject experts, live entertainment and activities and vendors who will be offering various tomato recipes.

“We hope it will draw attention to the region’s produce, growers and the general farmers market culture in the Roanoke Valley,” Camacho says.

The tomato sandwich contest will be broken down into two categories: classic and freestyle. Classic entries must consist of bread, tomato and mayonnaise. Salt and pepper will also be allowed. The freestyle category will allow competitors to be as creative as they want to be, with the only requirement being that bread and tomato are included.

“The classic really requires people to make the most of the tomato,” Camacho says. “The freestyle is up in the air. It’s an exploration of flavors.”

A requirement for both categories is that tomatoes used must have been cultivated within 50 miles of the Botetourt Farmers Market, either by the competitor or by a regional farm.

“Both categories are going to be about maximizing and optimizing the use of these tomatoes at the time of year when they really are their best selves. They’re going to taste as good and look as good as they’re going to all year. I’m very excited to see what people from the region come up with,” he says.

A panel of judges, including food writers, restaurateurs and local farmers market board members, will review all of the entries. The deadline to enter the competition is July 21.

Harwin notes that the region has a wide variety of heirloom tomatoes, including 200-plus-year-old varieties. “We have some local farmers who are still cultivating old heirlooms that really match the climate of this area,” she explains.

Roughly 30 vendors will be present at the festival. Harwin says that one of the regular vendors at the market is working on a tomato molasses cookie with a sweet basil icing.

The festival will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 31 at the Daleville Town Center in Botetourt County.

“Come hungry and ready to eat lots of tomatoes,” Harwin advises.

Both Camacho and Harwin plan to hold the festival again next year, assuming this year is a success.

About the Author:

Aila Boyd is an educator and journalist who resides in Roanoke. She holds an MFA in Writing from Lindenwood University.