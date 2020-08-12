Brown Edwards Celebrates Multiple Achievements

× Expand Courtesy of Brown Edwards

Brown Edwards has two recent accomplishments to be proud of this year. The firm recently announced that they jumped six places on Inside Public Accounting's Top 100 List, as well as been recognized as one of the Top 50 Construction Accounting Firms in the nation.

INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) announced the release of its 2020 annual financial performance analysis and ranking of the nation’s largest public accounting firms. Brown Edwards not only ranks among the nation’s Top 100 Firms, but moved up six places to #81. (The rankings are based on 2019 U.S. net revenue.) IPA is the industry’s leading trade newsletter, and the report is the most accurate listing of the nation’s largest accounting firms based on fiscal performance.

“This improvement in our ranking is a reflection of our efforts over the last few years to expand our team in order to fully serve middle market clients,” said Brown Edwards’ CEO Jason Hartman. “We’ve grown both organically and through mergers in key markets, adding Newport News and Richmond, further expanding our geographic footprint. Additionally with the many challenges that governments, businesses and colleges are now facing, being a Top 100 Firm is an indicator of the professional depth and quality of our team members who are available to help our clients face today’s uncertain economic realities.”

Brown Edwards also celebrated their second year of recognition by Construction Executive as one of the “Top 50 Construction Accounting Firms.” Construction Executive magazine is the leading source of news, market developments and business issues affecting the construction industry.

“Serving the construction industry is a key area of expertise for our firm,” says Hartman. “This top 50 ranking and our being identified as a national leader in CCIFP certified employees is an indication of our focus on committing to the long term success of our construction clients. This industry, as do many others, faces many hurdles in today’s economic environment. But with the talent we have in place, we are confident we can prove to be a valuable partner.”

Brown Edwards has a history of over 50 years of serving the construction industry and is a full-service regional accounting firm. In addition to traditional auditing, accounting, and taxation services, the firm provides industry leading service to a diverse clientele including contractors, state and local government entities, private education institutions, regional and community financial institutions, healthcare providers, distributors, real estate developers, retailers/wholesalers, and not-for-profit organizations.The firm has offices across Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee with a dedicated staff of professionals including 11 CCIFPs.

