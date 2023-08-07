Carilion Clinic Addresses Wellness with Weekly Community Events

× Expand Courtesy of Carilion Clinic Fall Family Festival

The themed events take place from 6 to 8 p.m. every Thursday evening at Morningside Urban Farm in southeast Roanoke and are free to the public.

Morningside Urban Farm offers a wellness oasis in the southeast Roanoke food desert. The community garden provides much more than fresh vegetables — it has become a space to gather, to take a class, and to meet new friends.

Every Thursday night, Carilion Clinic hosts a community night at the urban farm. As the sun dips low on the horizon, a couple dozen people flock to the green space. They might come for the free weekly yoga class. They might come to tend the garden. Or, they might come to create a rain barrel or a birdhouse.

For southeast Roanoke and the larger Roanoke region, Carilion Clinic is providing an invaluable service.

The 2015 Roanoke Valley Community Health Assessment revealed that nutrition was a top priority for the City of Roanoke, according to Carilion Clinic’s 2019 Community Health and Outreach report. The assessment showed that southeast Roanoke was a food desert, according to Carilion Clinic health educator and Morningside Urban Farm coordinator Angela Charlton.

A food desert is “an area where residents have limited access to a variety of healthy and affordable food,” according to a 2012 United States Department of Agriculture report.

For Carilion Clinic, the solution was to build an urban farm. Together with the City of Roanoke, Roanoke Community Garden Association, and other partner organizations, the farm was realized and opened in 2018.

In the years since, a farmer has been tilling the ground, cultivating fruit and vegetables, and teaching others to do the same. Morningside Urban Farm has produced over 1800 pounds of produce, according to the Carilion Clinic’s health and outreach reports. Every participant who attends the Thursday night community events takes home fresh produce from the farm, according to Charlton.

Fresh food is not the only wellness component the urban farm initiative addresses. The activities and events that take place at the farm support mental health, Charlton said, citing the US Surgeon General’s May 3 report regarding social isolation and loneliness.

“Our epidemic of loneliness and isolation has been an underappreciated public health crisis that has harmed individual and societal health. Our relationships are a source of healing and well-being hiding in plain sight – one that can help us live healthier, more fulfilled, and more productive lives,” said U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthe in a press release.

Loneliness and isolation can have consequences on physical health. Those who suffer from social isolation have an increased risk of heart disease, stroke, and dementia for older adults, according to the press release. Loneliness and isolation can also negatively impact mental health. Sufferers have a greater chance of developing depression and anxiety.

Carilion Clinic is addressing the current public health crisis with several initiatives, including the urban farm.

“[Morningside Urban Farm] is a site where people love to come out and meet others,” Charlton says. People who visit urban farms tend to have better mental health, she said. These activities strengthen the social infrastructure and cultivate a culture of connection.

In addition to the Thursday night community nights, Carilion Clinic also hosts Essential Soul open mic nights at the urban farm. These evenings occur once a month on Fridays. People are invited to read poetry, play music, or display artwork during those theme-based evenings, according to Charlton.

Carilion Clinic artist in residence and Roanoke-based spoken word artist Bryan Hancock leads these events.

“Essential Soul nights allow patients, staff, and our community to express themselves in a safe healing environment. We find [that] different voices with unique stories build genuine allyship and unity. [We] build bridges of unity and community,” said Hancock.

On September 28, Carilion Clinic will hold a mental health and recovery-related festival at Morningside Urban Farm. Carilion Clinic’s community partners will be present, providing wellness experiences, Charlton said. The festival will feature free food and family activities as well. The two hour event will start at 5:30 p.m.

Charlton encourages participants to register for events online. This enables health educators and activity leaders to have enough materials on hand for attendees. Registering in advance also ensures that participants will be contacted should the event need to be canceled due to rain or high heat.

More information about Carilion Clinic’s community health and outreach initiatives can be found on their website.