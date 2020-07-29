Carilion Receives Two Significant Awards

× Expand Courtesy of Carilion Clinic

Roanoke-based Carilion Clinic, the largest health care organization in Western Virginia, has been recognized by both the American Hospital Association (of which Carilion President/CEO Nancy Agee is chairwoman) and the national magazine U.S. News and World Report for excellence.

U.S. News named Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital as one of Virginia’s top five hospitals. Carilion has achieved that notice six years in a row and this year was tied for fifth place. The hospital, is ranked among the 13% of hospitals nationally that won “best” honors and performed high in at least three areas.

CRMH ranked high in abdominal aortic aneurysm repair; aortic valve surgery, COPD, colon cancer surgery, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, hip rand knee replacement and lung cancer surgery.

Carilion owns and operates seven hospitals in the western part of Virginia as well as Jefferson College of Health Sciences and a joint venture medical school and research institute with Virginia Tech.

The American Hospital Dick Davidson NOVA Award went to five recipients nationally, one of which was Carilion. The prestigious award recognizes hospitals and health systems “for their collaborative efforts toward improving community health status, whether through health care, economic or social initiatives.”

Carilion’s efforts with Healthy Roanoke Valley was specifically pointed out. It is a program supported by several organizations to address health care disparities in the Roanoke Valley. It now has more than 50 members.

About the Writer:

Dan Smith is an award-winning Roanoke-based writer/author/photographer and a member of the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame (Class of 2010). His blog, fromtheeditr.com, is widely read and he has authored seven books, including the novel CLOG! He is founding editor of a Roanoke-based business magazine and a former Virginia Small Business Journalist of the Year (2005).