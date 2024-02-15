Catch Up on Reading with Silent Book Club

× Expand Courtesy of Michelle Narramore Michelle Narramore, founder and organizer of the Roanoke chapter of Silent Book Club.

If you are trying to find time to read, Michelle Narramore can help. Narramore is the founder and organizer of the Roanoke chapter of Silent Book Club, a “global community of readers and introverts, with more than 500 chapters in 50 countries around the world led by local volunteers," according to their website.

The Roanoke chapter’s first meeting was in Oct. 2023, and only three people showed up. Now, there are more attendees, ranging in age from young adult to retiree. The meetings have grown in frequency as well, with one meeting planned each week.

Because Narramore wants to make the meetings available to as many readers as possible, she is varying the days of the week and the venues of the events. Past locations include coffee shops, breweries and restaurants. Several local libraries have meetings booked through Spring. (Salem librarian Annie Tripp arranged for the library to provide snacks for the attendees, but participants must pay for their own food and drinks at the restaurants and breweries.) When the weather turns warm, outdoor meetings will be planned.

Meetings start at 6 p.m., when members trickle in, mingle and get settled. Quiet time for reading is from 6:30 to 7:30, then people pack up, clean up and say their goodbyes (the meetings officially go until 8 p.m., so there is no rush to clear out). Narramore realizes that this time frame won’t suit everyone, but clarifies that these hours are standard among all SBC chapters, adding that the hours may change during the summer, but “I’ll leave that up to the chapter to decide via poll.”

Member Stephanie Wimbish is a fan of Silent Book Club, because members “don’t all have to read the same thing,” adding that she has made new friends through the club. She is also excited that an additional benefit is that members are always sharing recommendations for reading material.

Find out more on their Facebook page HERE.