For the busy home cook (as we all are), the words “quick,” “easy” and “minimal cleanup” are probably the sexiest words you can hear. Bring out the old cookie sheet, stowed away since the kids opted for video game nirvana rather than chocolate chip cookies, and use it for one of many, many sheet pan dinners. This one full of flavor and heat that is also pretty to look at!

Swapping in tender-crisp cauliflower slices for chips boosts your veggie quotient for the day and saves a lot of calories. This also is great wrapped in warm flour tortillas or naan topped with salsa and sour cream, or just eaten sans any bread. It's a fantastic low-carb lunch or supper. Chicken or lean beef can be subbed in for the shrimp.

Cauliflower Nachos With Shrimp

3 Tablespoons light olive oil

¾ teaspoon chili powder

¾ teaspoon cumin

¾ teaspoon onion powder

¾ teaspoon salt

8 cups large cauliflower florets, cut into ½ inch slices

1 cup chopped tomato

1 avocado, diced

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons fresh or pickled jalapeno pepper slices

2 tablespoons diced red onion

1 can black beans

¾ pound cooked large shrimp, sliced into thirds

1 cup shredded Mexican blend cheese

¾ cup finely shredded cabbage (or slaw mix)

Lime juice

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Coat a large rimmed baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray.

Combine oil, chili powder, cumin, onion powder and 1/8 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Add cauliflower and gently toss to coat. Spread the cauliflower in a single layer on the prepared pan and bake for 30 minutes until tender and beginning to brown.

While the cauliflower is cooking, combine tomato, avocado, cilantro, black beans, shredded cabbage, jalapenos, onion, cheese, shrimp and remaining salt in a bowl.

Top cauliflower with the mixture and bake five minutes until the cheese is melted. Sprinkle with lime juice and serve.

About the Writer:

Rebecca Jackson is a veteran newspaper person/journalist based in Bedford County, VA. A native of California and an M.A. graduate of Arizona State University, she has a passion for pets (animals), good food/cooking, music, wine, horticulture, photography and travel.