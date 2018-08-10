College Students Migrate

× Expand Liz Long Hollins University Campus

Look out – here they come! One of the largest, annual migrations in the United States occurs in the next couple of weeks as college students head back to school. According to the Department of Education, the state of Virginia takes in students from out-of-state, roughly the same amount that leave-the-state, to attend higher education. Most of the students that come to us hail from Maryland while those who leave the state travel to South Carolina.

What does this mean? Young adults and their families heavily impact Route 81 in vehicles heaped with just about everything their child owns. It’s amazing how much can be stuffed in a car. Stores beef up their dormitory and apartment accessory merchandise. Throughout the Roanoke and New River Valleys, restaurants, parks, and other destinations, will once again be frequented considerably.

Yet this migration brings the revved-up excitement of Friday night football games and homecomings; a school year filled with hopes and dreams, new friends and old connect; a liveliness present that young people bring to the area. Thus, be on the look-out for increased joggers, walkers and bike riders during early morning commutes. They motivate us to get moving.

For parents of college students, it’s a hectic time - completing last minute to-do lists and packing; arriving and navigating the campus, unloading and parking. Some colleges offer large laundry-like bins on wheels with upper classmen to help freshmen on move-in day. This greatly increases the efficiency of the whole move-in process much to the delight of parents. Unloading is usually followed by the “Walmart Run.” Then a trip to the grocery store as everyone tries to find must-have items in an unfamiliar store’s layout. Finally, the time arrives for parents and families to go home…until the holidays roll around.

Did you say holidays? I thought we were still in summer!

College students, we welcome you.

Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself. – John Dewey

Jennifer Fenrich of Shining Readers, LLC is a children’s author and freelance writer. With over fifteen years as a reading teacher, she advocates children’s literacy and helps all children “shine.” Jennifer loves spending time with family, writing, and exploring the outdoors.