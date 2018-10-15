Connect with Book No Further

× Expand Dan Smith Doloris Vest: “When I walked in here, so much fell into place.”

Perhaps you’ve stopped by bookstore, Book No Further, on 16 Church Avenue SW in Roanoke which opened about a year ago. Recently I attended a reading conference where Doloris Vest, majority owner, displayed a booth, featuring the conference’s guest author, Madelyn Rosenburg. Visiting her booth during the break, I learned that her inventory includes books from fifty-plus local and regional authors in Southwest Virginia and bordering North Carolina. That’s a prolific group of writers. Let’s celebrate the talent of the written word, right here in our own backyard!

~ Good stories keep us company. ~

The Roanoke Valley is fortunate to have the bookstore. No other bookstore exists within a fifty-mile radius! Doloris, previously worked in corporate marketing and nonprofit management, researched the area before opening the store. Since starting this new venture, her biggest surprise: “The number of travelers we get, looking for a local bookstore has been huge. Every day someone comes in, leaving the interstate [for a local book store].”

Finally, Book No Further would like people to know that they have curated the bookstore for “Western Virginia, the Roanoke Valley, and New River Valley.” They also handle special orders. In fact, one customer, in particular, orders “some really interesting books.” Once they come in, Doloris usually orders another copy to add to her shelf.

Book No Further Book Hours are: 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Monday – Saturday

Earlier by chance; later by appointment

Check out their website for information on upcoming events.

Jennifer Fenrich of Shining Readers, LLC is a children’s author and freelance writer. With over fifteen years as a reading teacher, she advocates children’s literacy and helps all children “shine.” Jennifer loves spending time with family, writing, and exploring the outdoors.