Connect with David Wiley, Conductor, and The Holiday Pops Concert

Last call to buy tickets for the upcoming, most highly anticipated holiday musical event in the area, the Holiday Pops Concert, led by David Stewart Wiley, conductor.

The program includes the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra (RSO) and musical selections by the RSO Chorus, the Blacksburg Master Chorale, and the Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir. What a line up! The evening will surely include favorite carols reminiscent of bygone days, holiday sing-alongs for everyone, and perhaps a surprise visit from Santa!

David Stewart Wiley, conductor of RSO

Despite the maestro’s busy schedule, I was able to ask David a few questions regarding the Pops Concert. (I’ve been a loyal for years attending this festive event!)

What part of the evening always surprises you, especially since the program occurs annually and you have devoted fans who attend year after year?

David: I invite many talented youth to participate as part of our 250+ performers onstage, especially the high school age singers who join us for the first time. I see many of them moved to tears and literally bouncing with joy as they connect with the excitement and emotion of the program.

What is your favorite part of the evening?

David: After a year of planning, my favorite part is seeing how the new surprises/holiday pops acts thrill and surprise our devoted audience. Last year, it was the VT Sousaphones doing a Santa-clad kick-line at the front of the stage. This year, I have a few new surprises in store for our estimated 3,000+ attendees at Salem in 2018. Come be surprised – live!

Anything else you wish to add regarding the evening?

David: For readers, know that they are welcome to come join us on December 7th at 7:30. You might smile to know that fellow citizens stop me in Kroger and tell me that “the holidays do not officially start until they attend the RSO Holiday Pops!”

Tickets available at rso.com or the Member One RSO box office is (540) 343-9127.

Come be surprised!

Jennifer Fenrich of Shining Readers, LLC is a children’s author and freelance writer. With over fifteen years as a reading teacher, she advocates children’s literacy and helps all children “shine.” Jennifer loves spending time with family, writing, and exploring the outdoors.