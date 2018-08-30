Connect with Fall – It’s Apple Time

× Expand Jennifer Fenrich Beckner’s Produce in Wirtz, VA

Did you know that Virginia is the sixth largest apple producer for the U.S.? Washington, New York and Michigan hold the top three spots. The majority of apples grow in the Shenandoah Valley. Gala Apples are the first available apples to be picked. Golden Delicious and Red Delicious apples follow in mid-September.

Nutrition Facts on Apples

Low in calories and high in fiber

1 medium apple is about 80 calories

0 fat 😊

Fun snack tip: slice apples crosswise and top with nut butter, nuts, and chocolate chips

Visit https://www.virginiaapples.net/nutrition-facts for more information and snack tips

With harvest time, comes fun fall festivals. Take note of these upcoming events:

* Old Salem Days, Sept. 8th from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Main Street with arts and crafts and plenty of food!

* Shenandoah Valley Apple Harvest Festival, Sept. 15-16, Frederick County Fairgrounds

* Boones Mills Apple Festival, Sept. 22nd from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Main Street

A southern apple side dish found on most local diners’ menu is fried apples. This dish consists of sliced apples fried in butter with cinnamon and sugar to taste; a bit of nutmeg, and the juice of a lemon. Sauté about ten minutes or until apples soften. Easy and tasty!

Finally, better known as Johnny Appleseed, John Chapman did not travel directly through Southwest Virginia in the late 1770’s – early 1840’s. The closest he introduced apple trees to our area was the northern counties of West Virginia. Known as a kind person, friend to animals and an early conservationist, we can thank him for spreading the seeds of apples everywhere he visited.

Jennifer Fenrich of Shining Readers, LLC is a children’s author and freelance writer. With over fifteen years as a reading teacher, she advocates children’s literacy and helps all children “shine.” Jennifer loves spending time with family, writing, and exploring the outdoors.