Connect with Family

Lazy hot days and firefly-lit nights signal mid-summer in the Valley. Family Reunions are in full swing, just drive by any park pavilion or neighborhood house with cars lined up outside its doors, grills smoking and people laughing.

Family members gather to reconnect, share scrumptious food (who doesn’t serve their best covered dish?), bond over the grill, swap stories and play games.

Memories in the making…

Offer to host your next family reunion here in the Roanoke Valley. Its numerous parks, greenways, and almost-guaranteed perfect weather, make it an ideal area to meet and show off your hometown to visiting family. The Mill Mountain Star, museums, farmers’ markets, biking and hiking trails, the A.T. and Blue Ridge Parkway – there’s something for everyone.

My extended family however always gathers at the same lakeside pavilion in Pennsylvania because it’s accessible by car for most people. Deviled eggs, Mom’s peach pie, charcoal grilling at its best, and my cousin Jimmy’s homemade linguini… We drive nine hours just for the pasta alone! Every time I go, I’m reminded of our family bonds, the threads in our lives that connect us and help shape us into who we are today. Some of us repeat old stories such as Mr. Bear go away, commanded through the screened window of a truck cab during a camping trip and new stories unfold with the birth of a child.

So wherever your family gathers, take time to make the date. Come with your best covered dish, of course!

Tips for a Successful Family Reunion

Communicate clearly the date, time, and place.

Set a consistent date and place to help people plan accordingly and may result in higher attendance. For example, we meet the same weekend each July.

Reserve the pavilion or volunteer to open up your home.

Call families 1-2 months ahead of time as a reminder and obtain an approximate head count. Yes, I can hear the suggestion of Evite, etc. yet it’s important to include all ages, especially the elderly. Phone calls brighten their days.

Suggest that each family bring a dish to share, their own drinks, and lawn chairs.

Here’s the start of a supply list that may be used year to year so not to forget some essentials:

____ Hand sanitizer

____ Grilling utensils, charcoal, and matches

____ Plastic tablecloths

____ Duct tape to hold tablecloths down

____ Paper products

____ Camera or Smartphone

Provide activities and games for children such as wiffle ball, cornhole, and playing catch. Check out Family Fun magazine for more ideas and creativity.

Most importantly, pull up a chair and visit. Everyone loves to tell a story, share pictures, and reconnect. It’s good for the soul to know that you are part of a bigger circle of love.

Jennifer Fenrich of Shining Readers, LLC is a children’s author and freelance writer. With over fifteen years as a reading teacher, she advocates children’s literacy and helps all children “shine.” Jennifer loves spending time with family, writing, and exploring the outdoors.