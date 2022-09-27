Five Years of Puttin’ Ideas in Your Head

Book No Further’s five-year anniversary celebration will take place on Saturday, October 15.

× Expand Sarah Riddell Book No Further is celebrating their five-year anniversary this fall.

Roanoke’s indie bookstore, Book No Further, was the product of 18 months of research, meetings with owners of over 25 bookstores and the pursuit of a new focus.

Doloris Vest spent more than 30 years in public relations, journalism, non-profit management and corporate marketing before deciding it was time to chase a new dream: starting a business of her own.

After months of evaluating their interests and exploring what Roanoke could benefit from, Vest and her partner, Craig Coker, saw an opening in the marketplace for an independent bookstore. When a small retail space became available on Church Ave., they jumped at the opportunity to set up shop.

“The doors opened October 19, 2017,” says Vest. “We managed to carry about 3,500-4,000 new and gently used books, the majority fiction.”

× Expand Sarah Riddell “We managed to carry about 3,500-4,000 new and gently used books, the majority fiction.”

A year later, the couple learned that a larger storefront on Market St. was available for lease — a space that just so happened to have caught Vest’s eye soon after opening the 16 West location. “We took that as a good omen.”

The transition into their three-level, 1,200-square-foot space happened quickly. “The move itself was crazy, but friends, family and even customers helped us pack books, dismantle shelving and move boxes,” says Vest. “We closed on a Friday at 6 at 16 West and reopened the next Monday morning at Market Street.”

Since then, Book No Further has been able to regularly host a plethora of literary events, including book signings and writing workshops. Their selection has also grown. “We expanded our local fiction and non-fiction and put a big emphasis on the Appalachian section because of the even-greater flow of tourists.”

× Expand Sarah Riddell In-person events are back, featuring authors showcasing their work.

While the pandemic stopped in-person events in their tracks for two years, online orders, virtual events and business-to-business sales were key players in keeping the shop afloat. “The silver lining is that we gained many out-of-area customers who continue to shop with us,” says Vest.

Though the past five years have been filled with both triumphs and unexpected challenges, Vest couldn’t be prouder of the multifaceted role Book No Further has been able to play in serving the community. In addition to the excitement that comes with helping folks find their next great read, Vest loves singing our region’s praises. “We keep the literary talents in this part of the state front and center to show the world just what a great place this is,” she says. “We love the role of ambassador for downtown, the valley, the state and even, sometimes U.S.”

Book No Further’s five-year anniversary celebration will take place on Saturday, October 15. Be sure to swing by the shop between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. for cake, author signings and giveaways. And, if you bring all five of Book No Further’s bookmarks with you, you’ll receive a special gift!

Learn more at booknofurther.com and be sure support local by visiting Book No Further at 112 Market St SE in downtown Roanoke.