Friendship Announces New Admissions Team Members

Friendship, a leader in senior living and rehabilitation is proud to announce they have appointed new admissions team members for both Friendship Health and Rehab Center (FHRC), located on Hershberger Road, and Salem Terrace at Harrogate.

Courtesy of Friendship Liz Nelson, new Director of Hospital and Community Relations for FHRC.

Liz Nelson has been named the new director of hospital and community relations for FHRC. A registered nurse, Nelson has over 15 years of health care experience, having served in both hospital and senior living settings.

“Liz has a proven success record of building good relationships and strong evaluation abilities in matching individuals with the care they need,” says President and CEO Joe Hoff. “We are thrilled to have her join the Friendship team as we continue to enhance and evolve our healthcare services.”

“Working with seniors has given me so much wisdom, incredible life experience and joy,” says Nelson. “I’m looking forward to being part of Friendship’s future and growth.”

At Salem Terrace of Harrogate, where Friendship serves as the managing partner, Jessica Whitaker has been named director of marketing and admissions. Whitaker has ten years of marketing experience, has been in the healthcare industry for three years, and has a very special tie to Friendship.

Courtesy of Friendship New Director of Marketing and Admissions Jessica Whitaker

“My grandfather, Papa, was a memory care resident at North. He was very happy there and the team helped him enjoy a wonderful quality of life,” says Whitaker. “It’s exciting to work for such a great company.”

Both locations are currently accepting new move-ins. Salem Terrace also welcomes guests for respite stays, as a temporary care solution or trial run of the senior living community experience.

Friendship and Salem Terrace are also seeking caring and qualified individuals to join their teams. Interested candidates should apply online at friendship.us/careers.

To learn more about Friendship, individuals are encouraged to visit the company’s website, friendship.us, or call 540-265-2100. For more details about Salem Terrace at Harrogate, visit salemterrace.com or call 540-444-0343.

About Friendship

Friendship offers diverse senior living accommodations, award-winning care, new and innovative services as well as specialized rehab and therapy, to over 900 residents and patients. The community opened its first building in 1966 and has grown to offer the full continuum of healthcare, including an adult day care center, home care services, physician clinic, on-site pharmacy, and Club Friendship, a full-service restaurant and bar. Visit friendship.us for more information.

