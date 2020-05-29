Friendship Assisted Living Earns "Unheard Of" Three-Year License

× Expand Courtesy of Friendship Friendship Assisted Living today

Friendship, a local leader in senior living and rehabilitation, is proud to announce that Friendship Assisted Living (FAL) has earned a three-year license from the Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS), which is unheard of in the senior health care industry.

According to the VDSS website, a three-year license is issued to a facility with activities, services, management and overall performance levels that routinely exceed the basic care, program and services required by the minimum standards.

“This is quite a feat and I’m so proud of the team,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Joe Hoff. “This achievement is the culmination of our people’s commitment to our values, especially accountability and teamwork, which is producing sustained, high-quality care for our residents and their loved ones.”

“Facilities earn multiple year licenses by consistently showing inspectors that they’re putting the residents first, and that all aspects of their operations are aimed at providing the highest level quality care that’s possible,” said Vice President of Healthcare Operations Ben Higgins. “A three-year license is unheard of, especially in our region. These inspections include reviewing several years’ worth of survey history, ratings for potential risk and also take into consideration the surveyors’ general trust in the leadership and team.”

Susan O’Malley currently serves as FAL’s administrator. She previously served in this capacity from 2005 to 2012, then rejoined the organization in February. Chuck Flynn, who is now the administrator of Friendship Health and Rehab Center North, previously served as assisted living administrator from April 2018 until his promotion a year later.

“Receiving this license is a huge endorsement for our community and highlights the tremendous effort our team puts forth daily for our residents,” said Higgins. “It also speaks to the credibility and character of our people.”

“Our FAL building was very well-constructed,” said Hoff. “We’ve been able to make upgrades and enhancements that keep the building attractive, as well as comfortable and safe.”

Most recently in January 2019, the front lobby was remodeled, allowing for visual continuity to Friendship’s Adult Medical Day Care building, The Feinour Center, which is connected securely with a hallway. Significant upgrades were also made in the kitchen by replacing the entire front-line cooking station, as well as a new stainless steel hood.

FAL is currently accepting admissions. To learn more about FAL’s offerings and modified move-in protocol, contact Julie Abernethy, Marketing & Activities Director, at 540.265.2058. Floor plans and video tours are also available on the company’s website at: https://www.friendship.us/living/al-floorplans.

