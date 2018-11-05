Get Intentional: Make 2019 G.R.E.A.T.

The transition from one year into the next is an ideal time to review your life. It is an opportunity to acknowledge your accomplishments and to decide what you want to create.

Intentional living is consciously deciding what you choose to create in your life. The key to an intentional life is to focus on what you do want–not just the things you want, but the feelings or states of being.

Begin with writing down the feelings you want to have such as joy, peace, security. Include ways of being like loving, fun, adventurous or any other qualities you want to express.

What would you best year ever look like? Consider your relationships, career, travel and recreation, your health, spiritual life and finances. What are you doing? With whom? Write a few paragraphs for each area and include vivid imagery using all your senses.

How to make 2019 a G.R.E.A.T. year:

Gratitude

Begin with gratitude for all that happened in the past year. No matter what happened, be grateful and find at least one blessing in each situation. What did you learn about yourself? Make a gratitude list.

Release/Receive

Let go of what no longer serves your highest good. This includes limiting beliefs and ideas as well as things, situations and people. By releasing what holds us back, we make way to receive. This can be done by writing a list stating, “I am willing to let go of…” and then safely burning the list to let it go.

Expect

Believe that you can manifest what you desire. This may include praying or affirming to have faith and know that what we desire is becoming our reality.

Attention

Keep your attention on what you do want to create. What you put your attention on is what you attract into your life. Tools for focusing attention include affirmations and vision boards.

Take action

Make a commitment to have your best year ever and be ready when opportunities arise. Commit to daily steps in the direction of your dreams.

Living intentionally is being clear about what you want and making choices based on that vision. Thrive by Heart is offering the following workshops can help you gain clarity and live with purpose and passion:

Create a Life You Love

December 4, 6-9 pm

Unity of Roanoke Valley

$45

Intentional New Year

January 6, 2-8 pm

Unity of Roanoke Valley

$125

Pre-registration is required. Email Laura Wade at soultogoal@gmail.com or call 540-793-1902 for more information.