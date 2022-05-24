Grammy Award Winner Anthony Hamilton Performing at Berglund

Grammy award-winning singer Anthony Hamilton will perform at Berglund Center on July 21, 2022.

× Expand Courtesy Berglund Center Anthony Hamilton

Berglund Center has partnered with the R&B Vibe 100.1 and 97 7 to present Anthony Hamilton and special guest MC Light Foot, coming to Roanoke July 21!

With over 50 million albums globally and proclaimed a "national treasure" by the Los Angeles Times, Anthony Hamilton’s voice resonates louder than ever, with more music and performances on the horizon. GRAMMY® Award winning singer, songwriter, producer, and actor Anthony Hamilton has achieved global sales of over 50 million albums.

The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame inductee notably performed for President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle, cementing his place in the history books as the "narrator of love." Introduced by way of the iconic 2003 smash "Charlene," his raw, awe-inspiring performances garnered the attention of NPR where he starred in their Noteworthy documentary series. He made his film debut in the critically acclaimed American Gangster, and lent his vocals to the song "Freedom" from the Academy® Award-nominated film Django Unchained.

Hamilton now adds author and publisher to his list of accomplishments with the unveiling of his first self-published book, Cornbread, Fish 'n Collard Greens, where he shares the inspiration for some of the iconic songs in his illustrious career and his love of southern food. Hamilton recently starred as Kyle Kirby in the feature film Carl Weber's Influence, now streaming on BET+.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 27, 2022 and will be available at henritzedentaltickets.com, by phone at 1-866 -HDG –TICKETS, and the Berglund Center Box Office.

Event Details:

Event: July 21, 2022 | Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

Show Time: 8pm

Tickets: $121, $102, $88.50, $76.50, $62

About Berglund Center:

