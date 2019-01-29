Guinness Beef Stew, A Stout and Comforting Winter Meal

× Expand Rebecca Jackson

If molasses were a beer, it would be Guinness Stout—rich, thick, dark, caramelly, deeply flavorful. It is Ireland's most popular brew with, get this, more than 1.8 billion pints sold throughout the world each year. Naturally, Guinness has made its way into flavoring many dishes, including breads, chocolate cake, as well as stew. Guinness stew is Ireland's answer to Belgian carbonnade, with stout instead of ale, and with any choice of root vegetables such as parsnips, carrots, potatoes and turnips.

Guinness beef stew is a favorite of my family, easily prepared in a slow cooker, Dutch oven or Instant Pot, especially welcome on the table during the frigid weather we've had recently, and accompanied by toasted, homemade bread and butter to dip in the broth.

The history of stew is a simple one. Put ingredients in a cooking vessel with some liquid and let it cook over a low, slow heat. In days of old, whatever meat could be attained made up the majority of the stew. In some parts of the world, this meant bear, squirrel or rabbit, while in others, it meant beef or deer. After stewing, meat retained its flavor, and became tender and delicious. Such it was in our house when I was growing up; my grandfather, a frugal yet very adventurous cook, somehow turned a refrigerator full of leftovers into something warming and delicious. So, too, in my husband's childhood home in the Black Forest of Germany. The family supper often consisted of vegetable and cabbage and potato stews, served with a robust loaf of bread purchased early that morning from the neighborhood baker down the street. They ate meat (pork or rabbit) only on Sunday for the midday meal after attending church.

Both of us love to create stews, especially this time of year. As stews simmer, the flavors meld and intensify, infusing the air with heavenly aromas

The trick is to brown the meat first before adding it to the pot. The caramelization gives the finished stew an added layer of flavor that completes the dish.

Guinness Beef Stew

This is a tasty beef stew featuring a robust, dark broth flavored with Ireland's Guinness Stout. I often make this easy stew during winter, always to a round of acclaim. It's a robust, savory meal with parsley dumplings simmered in the stew at the very end and served with a buttered bread of choice and salad.

1 3 ½ to 4 lb. boneless tender beef roast, trimmed of fat and cut into small pieces.

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 mild onions, chopped finely

¼ teaspoon salt, pepper to taste

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 garlic cloves

¼ cup all-purpose flour

3 cups chicken or beef stock

1 12-oz. bottle Guinness Stout

4 ½ teaspoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme

1 ½ lbs. Yukon Gold potatoes, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 lb. baby carrots, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 tablespoons minced, fresh parsley

Directions:

Adjust an oven rack to the lower middle position and preheat to 325 degrees.

Season the beef with salt and freshly ground pepper.

Heat the oil in a Dutch oven over medium high heat, add the onions and salt, and cook, stirring occasionally, until well browned, 8-10 minutes.

Add the tomato paste and garlic and cook for 2 minutes. Stir in flour and cook for an additional 1 minute.

Whisk in the stock, brown sugar, ¾ of the Guinness (do not use Extra Stout, as it is too bitter), scraping up any browned bits on the bottom of the pot. Transfer to oven. Stir in the beef, potatoes and carrots, cooking, covered, for 90 minutes. Stir halfway through cooking, stir in remaining ½ cup Guinness and the parsley. Cook about an hour longer until everything is nice and tender, season with salt and pepper to taste and serve.

Parsley Dumplings

2 cups biscuit mix

Pinch of nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon thyme

1/4 cup minced parsley

1/2 cup milk

Mix ingredients together and drop by the tablespoonful into hot stew, cook an additional 12 minutes until dumplings are firm.

About the Writer:

Rebecca Jackson is a veteran newspaper person/journalist based in Bedford County, VA. A native of California and an M.A. graduate of Arizona State University, she has a passion for pets (animals), good food/cooking, music, wine, horticulture, photography and travel.