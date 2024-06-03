Harmony4Hope Fundraises for Lymphoma Research Foundation

Harmony 4Hope proudly announces its partnership with the Lymphoma Research Foundation (LRF) for the 2nd Annual Harmony 4Hope Music Festival Fundraiser, to be held on June 9, 2024, at Mango's Bar & Grill, located at 16430 Booker T Washington Highway, Moneta, VA.

Harmony4Hope Music Festival is an incredible initiative that seeks to bring people together through the universal language of music, all while raising crucial funds for lymphoma research and patient care. By uniting hearts and voices, this community-driven event aims to inspire hope and make a tangible impact in the fight against this devastating disease. Through the power of unity and support, we can bring about meaningful change and help improve the lives of those affected by lymphoma.

Last year Harmony4Hope was the second highest fund raiser for the Lymphoma Research with over $100,000 and more than 400 people in attendance. The goal this year is to raise over $250,000 with an even larger audience.

This year’s event will be attended by several notable members of the lymphoma community including world-leading lymphoma expert, Dr. Bruce D. Cheson. Dr. Cheson will be performing with the amazing Kimberley Dahme, an American rock country musician, best known as the first female member of the rock band Boston.

Attendees can look forward to an unforgettable day filled with local artists harmonizing hearts, uniting for a cause with the lymphoma community. Moreover, patrons can indulge in a specially crafted drink, where every sip contributes to the cause: Cheers to Good Times and Giving Back!

As part of the fundraising efforts, attendees can also participate in the raffle, all proceeds going to support LRF. By joining forces at this event, individuals will not only create memories but also play a pivotal role in advancing the fight against lymphoma.

Harmony4Hope, One Gathering at a Time: Create Memories, and Support this great Fundraising Event! Together, we can make a meaningful impact in the pursuit of a cure.

For more information or to show your support, please visit Harmony4Hope's website at www.harmony4hope.com.

About the Lymphoma Research Foundation: The Lymphoma Research Foundation is the nation’s largest non-profit organization devoted exclusively to funding lymphoma research and supporting the lymphoma community through evidence-based education, support services, and resources. https://lymphoma.org