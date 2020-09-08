Hollins Welcomes New President

Dr. Mary Hinton hits the ground running at Hollins University.

× Expand Courtesy of Hollins University Dr. Mary Hinton

Dr. Mary Hinton assumed the office of the presidency at Hollins University on August 1. Since that time, she has been busy leading the 178-year-old institution through uncharted territory caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hinton, the 13th president, says that in addition to ensuring that all Hollins students receive a quality education during this uncertain time, she has her eyes set on developing a shared aspirational goal for the future of the university.

“It’s important to me that I work with every member of our community to hear their hopes and aspirations,” she says. “I’m excited about us as a community locking arms and walking into the future.”

Courtesy of Hollins University Dr. Mary Hinton leading by example with COVID-19 safety regulations.

In order to accomplish that goal, Hinton says that the university will have to value inclusivity. “Being an inclusive community will enable us to facilitate and achieve all of our goals,” she says.

Hinton’s dedication to education runs deep, having been raised in a family that “valued education above all else.” As both a first generation high school and college graduate, she says she knows better than anyone else that education is the single biggest driving factor of economic and social mobility.

“My identity as a first-generation, low-income student of color has really shaped my leadership as a college president,” she says.

Based on her background, Hinton says that it’s her hope that every student will feel that they belong at Hollins and is also aware of their worth.

Previously, Hinton served as the president of the College of Saint Benedict in Minnesota.

“I was drawn to the long-term commitment that Hollins has made and plans to sustain to develop female leadership,” she says of her decision to apply for the presidency.

“President Hinton’s leadership experience prepares her perfectly to lead Hollins,” Alexandra Trower, chair of the Hollins University Board of Trustees, says.

About the Author:

Aila Boyd is an educator and journalist who resides in Roanoke. She holds an MFA in Writing from Lindenwood University.