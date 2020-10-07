Hometown Haunting

An acclaimed psychological thriller films in Roanoke.

× Expand Sarah Johnson Writer/director Dean Kapsalis (center, in blue and white shirt) and producer Tommy Minnix (far right) brought the Epic Pictures project to Roanoke in 2017. Art director Jenna Giannini (far left) and the film crew were local hires.

The plot: Stressed out and unappreciated working mother is pushed over the edge by a mouse in her house.

The reviews: International film festivals and nationwide movie critics give the Epic Pictures project two thumbs up. Actress Azura Skye is singled out for her moving portrayal of mental illness.

The setting: In the script, it’s a small town in Virginia. In actuality, "The Swerve" was filmed in Roanoke in the spring and summer of 2017.

“Roanoke is beautiful,” says writer/director Dean Kapsalis. “Making a movie is an incredible amount of work; it’s not glamorous. But I had a wonderful time with everybody.”

Producer Tommy Minnix is the reason Roanoke won a starring role.

Kapsalis and Minnix have worked together on several short films. "The Swerve" is their first feature-length project and it’s been on their plate for a decade. Both live in Brooklyn and had originally imagined upstate New York as the setting. The cost of filming was prohibitive, though, forcing them to search for someplace else.

Minnix grew up in Roanoke County and graduated from Cave Spring High School and Virginia Tech. On visits home to see his family, he wondered: Could Southwest Virginia work for "The Swerve"?

After research and conversations, Minnix began his hunt for a film crew. He was surprised to find the depth of talent that exists in the region.

Cave Spring graduate Jenna Giannini was hired as art director. The crew was a mix of recent graduates from the Virginia Tech, James Madison University and Liberty University film programs. The theater department at William Fleming High School provided needed extras for classroom scenes.

“Jenna was like my right hand,” says Kapsalis. “Her eye for detail and design was incredibly helpful.” She also baked from-scratch apple pies and oversaw the hand-sewing of an American flag quilt, both of which get star billing in the film.

Other local highlights: Scenes were filmed at Cave Spring High School (before its renovation), AMF Hilltop Lanes on Williamson Road, a stretch of road between Mill Mountain Park and the Blue Ridge Parkway, and two homes, one in Old Southwest and one in South Roanoke. Artwork by local painters Mary Jane Burtch, Gerald Hubert, Joli Ayn Wood and Eric Fitzpatrick are not only featured in the film but listed in the credits.

“It was definitely a community effort,” Minnix says.

Beyond its local ties, "The Swerve" has been lauded by critics. Lead Azura Skye earned Best Actress awards at Panic Fest and Cinepocalypse Film Festival. "The Swerve" was also screened at the virtual Frightfest in London in August.

× Expand Epic Pictures Azura Skye plays Holly, an unappreciated working mother on the verge of a mental breakdown, in The Swerve, a dark drama available now via Video on Demand.

The film has been celebrated for its unflinching portrayal of mental illness, its haunting soundtrack and its masterful command of pacing.

“Big inspirations for me are gothic novels and Shakespeare,” Kapsalis explains. “[The movie] is an unnerving experience, but I hope it doesn’t leave people’s minds. That’s very important to us.”

"The Swerve"was originally scheduled for theatrical release this September. Minnix explains that the film’s distributor decided to stay on schedule despite theater shutdowns due to COVID-19, which meant a direct-to-video release.

“They really believed in the film to start with,” Minnix says. “And felt that the film would really resonate with people now more than ever.”

Stream "The Swerve" (unrated, 95 minutes) on all major digital video platforms.

About the Writer:

Christina Nifong is a writer with a decades-long career profiling interesting people, places and ideas.