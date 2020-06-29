× Expand Rebecca Jackson

Biscuits, marvelous wonders of the southland, are great by themselves, generously slathered with butter, topped with salty shards of country ham, stuffed with shrimp, egg or chicken salads, dipped into a bowl of stew, or topped with a great dollop of blueberry or strawberry jam.

They're even tastier with the addition of shredded Cheddar cheese and minced green onions. By layering and folding the cheese into the dough, like puff pastry, we get all the cheesy flavor without making the biscuits too dense. Cheddar and green onion biscuits are especially tasty with a bowl of creamy homemade chicken and wild rice (or noodle) soup. Anything, really!

Irish Cheddar Spring Onion Biscuits

Yield, 12 biscuits or six servings.

Ingredients:

2 cups self rising flour

¼ teaspoon baking soda

7 tablespoons very cold butter, cut into pieces

¾ cup buttermilk, plus more for brushing

½ cup shredded Irish cheddar cheese, plus more for topping

¼ cup minced green onions, divided

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or spray with non-stick cooking spray.

Whisk self-rising flour and baking soda together in a mixing bowl, Add cold butter and cut it into flour with forks or a pastry blender until texture resembles coarse crumbs, 5-7 minutes. Make a well into the center of the flour mixture and pour in the buttermilk. Stir with a fork until mixture comes together in a shaggy dough.

Transfer dough to a floured work surface. Press into a roughly shaped triangle. Fold into thirds using a bench scraper. Press again into a rectangle. Flour the surface if the dough is sticky. Roll dough with a rolling pin into a ½ inch thickness. Sprinkle with half the cheese and half the green onions. Fold dough into thirds. Dust with flour and again roll out into a half inch thickness. Top with remaining cheese and green onions. Fold into thirds and roll out again to a ½ inch thickness. Cut biscuits with a 2 or 3 inch biscuit cutter (or juice glass).

Transfer biscuits to prepared baking sheet. Brush lightly with buttermilk. Sprinkle tops lightly with more grated cheese.

Bake until cooked through and golden brown, about 20 minutes. Transfer to a rack to cool.

About the Writer:

Rebecca Jackson is a veteran newspaper person/journalist based in Bedford County, VA. A native of California and an M.A. graduate of Arizona State University, she has a passion for pets (animals), good food/cooking, music, wine, horticulture, photography and travel.