Juicy Lucy Burgers

We pulled out the grill Saturday night and feasted upon a burger that is not for the carb nor calorie conscious diner, but the Juicy Lucy, something simple and very tasty to be enjoyed occasionally and a sure-fire kid and teen pleaser.

The burger is prepared by putting American cheese between two patties of lean ground beef to create a single big patty with a molten cheese core. This has the effect of keeping the meat near the center very juicy. Sandwiched between halves of a toasted sesame seed bun, the classic burger toppings' include carmelized onions, bread and butter pickles and a big slab of tomato.

The origins of the Juicy Lucy go back to two bars, both former speakeasies in the Great Depression, about three miles from each other in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Both the 5-8 Club and Matt's Bar claim to have invented the decadent burger back in the 1950s. Either way, it's delicious. We prepared a small one for the dog, as well. We had no leftovers.

Juicy Lucy

1 ½ lbs. ground beef

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

¾ teaspoon garlic salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

4 slices American cheese

4 hamburger buns, split and toasted

Combine ground beef, Worcestershire sauce, garlic salt and pepper in a large bowl and mix well. Form eight thin patties from the beef. Sandwich one thick slice of cheese between two ground beef patties and pinch patties to seal.

Cook burgers until well browned, about 5 minutes per side. Turn and prick burgers to allow steam to escape. Cook until nicely browned on the outside and serve on hamburger buns.

