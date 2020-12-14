KB Mercantile Opens in Time for the Holidays

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of KB Mercantile The new business is located in Vinton. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of KB Mercantile KB Mercantile offers fresh baked goods, handmade crafts and Amish furniture. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of KB Mercantile Four vendors are currently part of the mercantile. Prev Next

Those who are still searching for unique Christmas presents will be happy to hear that a new business has opened in Vinton just in time for the holidays. KB Mercantile sells handmade crafts, fresh baked goods, Amish furniture, ceramics and novelties.

The idea to start KB Mercantile first started to germinate in Kristie Wirt’s mind when she traveled to Lancaster, Pa. several years ago. While there, she developed a relationship with an Amish family that started making crafts for her. “They had a roadside stand and I thought it was really cute. I was amazed at what they were making,” she explains.

After returning to the Roanoke Valley, she started selling the items at Izzy’s Place, the former occupant of KB Mercantile’s E Washington Avenue location, and a shop in Buchanan.

The more she got into selling furniture and antiques, the more Wirt realized that she was following in her parent’s footsteps, who operated an antique shop years ago in Roanoke.

“I guess I’ve always had to have my hand in something that is fun. Running KB Mercantile is fun,” she says. “When the opportunity came for this building to be open, I decided to try it considering we had already been a vendor here before.”

She admits that the thought of opening a business during the midst of a global pandemic was daunting in the beginning.

“I went into this on a wing and a prayer. God has blessed me in more ways than one with this little business,” Wirt says.

Although Wirt is a resident of Daleville, she says Vinton feels like home. Fellow business owners and residents have been welcoming. Last month, the Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce helped celebrate the opening of her business with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“It’s been wonderful to be in Vinton. It’s growing in the right direction in the right way,” she says. “We have a really good group of people in the area who want to see Vinton grow, but they’re still trying to keep it personable enough to where it has a hometown feel.”

To help the community get into the holiday spirit, the business is offering “Saturdays with Santa Claus” on Dec. 12 and 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. The event invites the public to stop by the store to have their children’s pictures taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Free cupcakes will be given out on both days.

Since opening a little less than two months ago, four vendors have joined the mercantile. Current vendors offer custom face masks, woodworking and ceramics.

Wirt says she’s selective about the vendors she invites to join her because she wants to make sure they’re a right fit for the “KB Mercantile family.”

Looking ahead, Wirt hopes to add a full-sized kitchen to the location early next year in order to provide take-out options.

She also plans to expand her furniture offerings after the first of the year to include larger tables and chairs. Currently, only smaller furniture items are for sale.

“The Amish furniture we will be selling will include reclaimed pieces that have been pulled out of old barns and painted up. Other pieces will be smaller items that kids up in Lancaster have built,” she says. “Most of my stuff is not manufactured, but crafted.”

Operating hours for KB Mercantile are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

