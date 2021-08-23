Love of Plants Blossoms into Business

One new business owner turns her longtime hobby of houseplants into a booming business.

× Expand Courtesy Gatewood Rose Botanicals

While many people were discovering new hobbies at the height of the pandemic lockdown last year, Jessica Downs figured out how to turn her longtime hobby into a business.

“After being home for some time, I decided to focus on my passion for houseplants,” she says.

Gatewood Rose, which is named after her two daughters, started when the founder of Hustle/Haven asked her to source plants for the studio. The request gave Downs the encouragement she needed to finally start her own business.

She started off sourcing plants for clients, but later added pop ups around town. Over the winter, she held workshops in which she showed people how to make fresh wreaths.

After some initial success, she decided it was time to open up an actual store front. Her location at 422 Salem Avenue opened in August.

× Expand Courtesy Gatewood Rose Botanicals

Downs, who is originally from the mountains of North Carolina, moved to Roanoke years ago because of her husband’s job. Prior to starting her own business, she worked in education. It was when she started balancing a job and a busy home life with children that her love of plants truly started to blossom. Currently, Downs has over 80 houseplants.

“It felt like self-care to take care of my plants,” she says. “They need water and light. Because I was taking care of them, it reminded me that I need those things as well.”

When contacted by someone who is interested in her services, Downs goes to the client’s house or business to assess the space and determine what kind of aesthetic they are going for. She then presents the client with a list of options. Once a decision has been made, she sources the plants and installs them. She also provides a care plan, so that the client knows exactly what they need to do to keep their new plants healthy.

In the future, Downs plans to offer plant care classes, seasonal decor workshops, local artist pop ups in front of her store, plant propagation exchanges and family storytime.

About the Author:

Aila Boyd is an educator and journalist who resides in Roanoke. She holds an MFA in Writing from Lindenwood University.