Make Cornish Pasties at Home

× Expand Rebecca Jackson Cornish Pasties

During these uncertain and scary times, I calm myself by listening to music—loudly–and cooking comfort food, much of it inspired by grandparents and the greats who came before them.

I remember something my grandfather, who lived through the Great Depression, called a “Depression Sandwich,” meatless but filling and tasty, sweet and spicy baked beans slathered on white (light) bread and topped with a slab of orange hoop cheese and onion. We made our sandwiches together and feasted upon them for lunch, him with a glass of beer and me with sweet tea, sometimes accompanied by hard-boiled eggs pickled in purple beet juice (I have some in the fridge now, approaching day three and time to eat). Papa always had something in his kitchen either marinating or pickling, in some form or another, much like his father, a German butcher and meat market proprietor. There is nothing like homemade sauerkraut, for which I have a recipe to share later!

Here's a longtime family favorite, Cornish Pasties, which, according to family legend, the Cornish tin miners in southwestern Great Britain carried in their lunchboxes. My grandmother passed on her recipe to my mother. I like them so much, I ask for pasties on my birthday rather than the traditional cake.

Cornish Pasties

Pastry:

3 cups flour

1 1/2 t. salt

¼ t. baking powder

1 cup shortening

8-10 Tablespoons ice water

Filling:

1 lb. Beef top round steak, cut into ½ inch pieces

1 1/2 cups finely chopped onion

1 1/2 cups cubed peeled potatoes

1 ½ cups chopped, peeled turnips

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

4 Tablespoons butter

In a large bowl, combine flour, salt and baking powder. Cut in shortening until crumbly. Gradually add water, tossing with a folk until a dough forms. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In another large bowl, combine beef, onion, potatoes, turnips, salt and pepper.

Divide dough into four equal pieces. On a lightly floured surface, roll one portion into a 9-inch circle. Mound 1 ½ cups of filling on half of the circle, dot with 1 Tablespoon of butter. Moisten edges with water and fold dough over the filling. Press edges with a fork to seal.

Place on a rimmed baking sheet that has been sprayed with non-stick cooking spray. Repeat with remaining dough and filling and butter. Cut slits in top of pasties. Bake 40-50 minutes, until golden brown. Cover with a sheet of foil if getting too brown. Serve with ketchup. Also great cold or at room temperature. They also can be reheated in a microwave.

About the Writer:

Rebecca Jackson is a veteran newspaper person/journalist based in Bedford County, VA. A native of California and an M.A. graduate of Arizona State University, she has a passion for pets (animals), good food/cooking, music, wine, horticulture, photography and travel.