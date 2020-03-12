Mee Goreng: Indonesian Stir Fried Noodles

× Expand Rebecca Jackson Mee Goreng

Mee Goreng, literally “fried noodles,” is a savory, slightly sweet Indonesian dish in which the noodles retain a satisfying chew that contrasts to the crunch of stir-fried vegetables and snap of cooked jumbo shrimp. The layers of flavor are intriguing, exotic and far from boring. Mee Goreng is an easy to make dish, as well. Take a big bowl of this to a dinner gathering, and people will be talking about it—favorably, and still trying to guess what's in the melange or spices—weeks after the party. It's that good, not bragging, just pleasantly surprised with each bite.

Many noodle dishes are soggy with sauce, but in this dish, they absorb the flavorings and remain pleasantly moist. You also can adjust the amount of sauce; I tend to add a tad more than the recipe calls for. Use fresh, yellow-hued Asian noodles, if they can be found. If not, use fresh yakisoba noodles sold in the grocery store's refrigerated section, usually near the tofu. I've even used German spaetzle noodles, which retain a nice texture and don't fall apart. To make a one-dish meal, add 1 pound of cooked jumbo shrimp at the end.

Ingredients:

¼ cup soy sauce

1 T. oyster or fish sauce

4 T. packed brown sugar

¼ t. cumin

Cooked jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined

Ground black pepper

1 pound fresh noodles

4 T. peanut or sesame oil, divided

1 bunch of fresh green onions, chopped

3-4 cups of shredded cabbage slaw mix

1 small red bell pepper, thinly slices.

5 medium garlic cloves, sliced

Lime wedges, to serve

Chili-garlic sauce, to serve

Directions:

In a small bowl, stir together the soy sauce, sugar, cumin, and pepper. Place the noodles in a colander and rinse under cool water, loosening them. Snip the noodles into shorter lengths. Drizzle 1 tablespoon of the oil over the noodles, toss and set aside.

In a 12-inch non-stick skillet over medium high, heat 1 tablespoon of oil until hot. Add the slaw mix and cook until charred in spots, stirring only once halfway through. Transfer the a medium bowl. Add 1 tablespoon of the remaining oil and cook bell pepper, add garlic, stir, then add to the cabbage mix.

Return skillet to medium high, add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil and stir fry the noodles until spotty brown, 2-3 minutes. Pour in the soy mixture and jumbo shrimp, then add the green onions. Taste and season with pepper and more soy sauce if desired. Sprinkle with chili-garlic sauce and serve with lime wedges.

About the Writer:

Rebecca Jackson is a veteran newspaper person/journalist based in Bedford County, VA. A native of California and an M.A. graduate of Arizona State University, she has a passion for pets (animals), good food/cooking, music, wine, horticulture, photography and travel.