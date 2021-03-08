Mill Mountain Garden Club Unveils Restored Wildflower Garden

× Expand Courtesy of Mill Mountain Garden Club

The Mill Mountain Garden Club is celebrating, with a ribbon cutting, the reopening of the Wildflower Garden on Thursday, April 22nd at noon. The ceremony is open to the public and will be held at the new Wildflower Garden entrance adjacent to the Mill Mountain Discovery Center.

Mill Mountain Garden Club’s restoration campaign raised $200,000 to transform this two-and-a-half acre garden into a revitalized urban oasis.

Among the highlights: a restored cascading tiered pond; rerouted and ADA compliant walkways; numerous new stone benches; a charming fairy garden and a star stump jump have been installed. There are breathtaking vistas and hundreds of native plants, shrubs and trees have been planted.

The club developed a garden plan emphasizing the importance and beauty of native plants, enhancing the visitor experience with areas for quiet reflection.

So, amongst the trees and peaceful serenity of Mill Mountain, there is a restored hidden gem to enjoy and explore.

The Mill Mountain Garden Club, is a 100-member, all volunteer organization, having the mission of promoting and protecting the natural beauty of the Roanoke Valley and the surrounding area.

On Saturday, April, 24th from 2-5 p.m., you can tour the Mill Mountain Wildflower Garden during Roanoke’s Historic Garden Week. Tickets can be purchased to tour the eight gardens online at www.vagardenweek.org.

We will follow the Governor of Virginia’s Covid -19 Executive Orders and Mandates.