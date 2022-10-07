Mill Mountain Theatre Heavy on Song for 2023

× Expand Courtesy of Mill Mountain Theatre

Mill Mountain Theatre is playing to its base in 2023 with its newly-announced “Season of Song,” which is heavily dotted with musicals. The announcement was made Thursday evening at a gala atop Center in the Square.

There will be nine musicals produced by the Valley’s premier professional theater, four on the main Trinkle Stage, beginning with “Write Stuff!”, a playwright festival of new works by young writers and produced by the youth of Mill Mountain.

Broadway comes to the Trinkle Stage with Jersey Boys, based on the music of Franki Valli and the Four Seasons, a group famous in the 1960s. MMT is one of the first regional theaters in the country to produce “Jersey Boys.”

× Expand Dan Smith Some of the crowd at the Mill Mountain Theatre gala.

Next up is the MMT Music Series with “The Best of Broadway,” featuring the best show tunes by performers familiar with the MMT stage in Roanoke. “Mad Libs Live!” is part of MMT’s literacy initiative and connects young audiences and literacy with free shows and the distribution of free books at every young audience performance.

Local youngsters are also the focus of the Trinkle Stage performance of “Matilda the Musical,” based on the well-known film about a young girl with wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers.

Appalachia is the focus of Steve Martin and Edie Brickell’s “Bright Star,” a love story with redemption as its theme, set in the 1920s and 1940s. This is a powerful story of young love and a haunted past.

Dan Smith Producing Artistic Director Ginger Poole.

“Stellaluna” will tour the Roanoke Valley in the fall. It is a story of a bat, a snake and a hyena meeting at the watering hole as a lion shows up. It is a story of the power of friendship and is part of the literary initiative.

The Christmas season production is always a highlight, but information about it isn’t available yet. Says MMT Producing Artistic Director Ginger Poole, “We’re producing an exciting show [for the Christmas holidays] this Holiday Season! We can’t tell you the name yet, but we can tell you it’s got everything: singing, dancing, costumes – the works. Whether you’re looking for something fun to do with your family or want an exciting date night, this show has got something for everyone. Stay tuned for more details as they become available on our website and social media pages!”

MMT closes its season with the always popular “Charlotte’s Web” from the book by E.B. White, and adapted as a musical by Joseph Robinette with music by Charles Stouse.

Tickets are available from the Mill Mountain Theatre Box Office at 540-342-5740. Learn more at millmountain.org.