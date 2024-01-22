Millinery Saturday at the Roanoke History Museum

Courtesy of the Roanoke History Museum

The Roanoke History & O. Winston Link Museum announces Millinery Saturday with Katie Allen of Lifted Millinery on March 16, 2024. Events include lecture, Millinery: History & How It’s Made, in the morning, and a hat making workshop in the afternoon. This Saturday event is sponsored by Martin, Hopkins, and Lemon, PC.

Millinery Saturday begins with a lecture on the history of women’s hat making at 10am, located in the museum’s theatre. Admission for the lecture will be $20 for non-members and $15 for Historical Society members. The lecture will be followed by a break for lunch at Hotel Roanoke’s Pine Room or a quick walk to nearby downtown restaurants, along with some time to visit the museum’s current hat exhibition, Bespoke: Millinery from the Permanent Collection in honor of Sara Airheart.

At 2pm, Lifted Millinery will lead a workshop where participants will create their own bespoke fascinator or hat to take home. This workshop will last up an hour and a half, and admission will be $60 for members and $70 for non-members. There are only 20 spots available for the workshop, so make sure to secure your spot today! RSVPs can be made by calling the museum at 540.982.5465, or by stopping in at 101 Shenandoah Ave NE, Roanoke, 24016. RSVPs for the workshop are needed by February 16, 2024.

Admission for those wishing to attend both the lecture and the workshop will be $70 for members and $85 for non-members. Those wishing to attend both events do need to sign up before February 16, 2024.

Katie Allen, owner and milliner with Lifted Millinery, is based in Garner, North Carolina. Katie’s background includes a BA in Costume Design and Technology, as well as extensive work in regional theatre, independent film, and antique garment repair and reproduction. Lifted Millinery has traveled the globe, and has been seen at various high profile events including The Kentucky Derby, Ireland’s Rose of Tralee Festival, and The Today Show coverage of The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Special Thanks to Martin, Hopkins, and Lemon PC for the sponsorship of this Saturday event.

The History and Link museums are housed in an historic train passenger station across from Hotel Roanoke at 101 Shenandoah Ave NE, Roanoke VA, 24016. The museums are operated by the Historical Society of Western Virginia and are open Tuesday through Saturdays, 10 am – 4:30 pm. Admission is always free for members, $6 for adults, $5 for seniors/military/students, $3 for ages 12-17, and under 12 free.

For more information, visit www.roanokehistory.org.