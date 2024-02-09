Opera Roanoke Presents The Marriage of Figaro

Moss Arts Center | Blacksburg | March 8th at 7:30pm

Jefferson Center | Roanoke | March 10th at 2:30pm

Opera Roanoke closes its 48th season with one of opera’s most popular and beloved comedies, Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro. This classic treasure boasts all the best that opera has to offer; virtuosic singing, an orchestral score full of familiar melodies, and laughter at every turn.

Opera Roanoke proudly brings one of the greatest of all operatic treasures to life, with a gorgeous and witty fully-staged production of The Marriage of Figaro, Mozart’s timeless and irrepressible masterpiece that levels the playing field between members of 18th-century aristocracy and the lovable human beings who are their servants.

Boasting music that is as recognizable as it is perfect, time flies during this joyous romp through Figaro and Susanna’s wedding day. As a comedic drama, it is unmatched in all the repertoire, with every character infused by Mozart with unmatched personality. But in the end, Mozart unites all classes and struggling parties with music that is as astonishing as anything ever composed for the stage.

By presenting this production at both the Moss Arts Center in Blacksburg and the Jefferson Center in Roanoke, Opera Roanoke will reach a wider audience in a part of the region where no opera currently exists. The cast features nationally recognized singers from across the country as well as artists who call this region their home.

Tickets start at $23 and can be purchased through Opera Roanoke’s box office for the Jefferson Center performance and the Moss Arts Center for the Blacksburg performance.

Roanoke Performance

March 10 at 2:30pm

www.operaroanoke.org

(540) 982-2742

Blacksburg Performance

March 8 at 7:30pm

www.artscenter.vt.edu

(540) 231-5300