Phase II Brings Many Re-Openings in the Region

× Expand Dan Smith

Phase II of Virginia’s re-opening schedule began Friday, June 5 and will have a major impact on how people work, who is open, what services are more available and people’s workout schedules.

In Roanoke, for instance, Carilion will open three of its facilities—Starkey Road in Roanoke County, Summerfield Court in Botetourt County and Westlake Road at Smith Mountain Lake—but downtown Roanoke and Blacksburg’s clinics will remain closed for the time being.

According to state officials, many gyms that have been closed will re-open at 30 percent capacity, but the Carter Center at North Cross School, which has been undergoing major renovations for nearly a year, will remain closed until those renovations are completed, probably late August.

Pools and outdoor exercise facilities can operate at 30 percent capacity and that includes swimming practice.

The number of people permitted at gatherings under Phase II will increase from 10 to 50 and the requirement to wear masks at indoor public facilities remains in place. Physical distancing is strongly recommended

Indoor restaurant dining will be allowed at 50 percent capacity (outdoor dining had been allowed under Phase I). Recreational sports are allowed, but there are some restrictions like no shared equipment. Recreational venues like museums, zoos, aquariums, botanical gardens, outdoor concerts and sporting and arts venues will be allowed to open.

Indoor and outdoor recreational sports are permitted with restrictions such as no shared equipment. Certain recreation and entertainment venues without shared equipment — including museums, zoos, aquariums, botanical gardens, and outdoor concert, sporting, and performing arts venues — may open with restrictions.

“Non-essential” retail facilities can open at 50% capacity and personal care and grooming businesses can open at 50% capacity, as well. There can be no more than two appointments per service provider and each must be at least six feet apart.

Beaches—always a controversial hotspot—can open but those attending need to remain six feet apart and gatherings should be limited to 50 people. They may be open for recreation provided that households stay six feet from others and gatherings be limited to 50 people. Sports, alcohol, tents, groupings of umbrellas and other activities and other activities that encourage gatherings are not allowed.

Colleges and universities will be allowed to offer in-person classes, labs and “practical training” if they stick to the guidelines. Remote learning is encouraged and a decision on re-opening K-12 is still up in the air.

Among the facilities that must remain closed under Phase II are indoor theaters, indoor performing arts centers, indoor concert venues, and indoor entertainment centers, historic horse racing facilities, bowling alleys, skating rinks, arcades, amusement parks, trampoline parks, fairs, carnivals, arts and craft facilities, escape rooms and other indoor public amusement facilities, according to state officials. Race tracks are open, but spectators are not permitted yet.

About the Writer:

Dan Smith is an award-winning Roanoke-based writer/author/photographer and a member of the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame (Class of 2010). His blog, fromtheeditr.com, is widely read and he has authored seven books, including the novel CLOG! He is founding editor of a Roanoke-based business magazine and a former Virginia Small Business Journalist of the Year (2005).