RCT to VCT: New Name, Mission

× Expand Courtesy of Virginia Children's Theatre

It’s more than just a name change for Roanoke-based Roanoke Children’s Theatre, says Producing Artistic Director Brett J. Roden.

The company will change its name to Virginia Children’s Theatre, reflecting a commitment to professional theatre, dance and music education throughout the state. The new name will go into effect in the fall, targeting the 2020-2021 season.

RCT has been the Commonwelth’s only professional theatre aimed at children for more than a decade, having been founded by former Mill Mountain Theatre children’s director Pat Wilhelms, who gave up her lead role last year in order to concentrate on productions. Its productions feature professionals in the industry working with young people from RCT’s Education Academy, which teaches 19,000 youngsters a year, according to a press release. Two productions a year tour Virginia.

Roden says the mission of the new VCT is “to inspire, empower and transform. VTC [will provide] children from across the Commonwealth the opportunity learn what can only be learned from the stage: communication, imagination, creativity, empowerment and teamwork.” VCT will focus on the craft of theatre.

“What an incredible opportunity for the Roanoke Valley to be the home of the Professional Children's Theatre of Virginia,” says Roden. “The possibilities are endless. Our roots will always be RCT; this is just the bigger and better version!” Says Resident Stage Director Pat Wilhelms, “I am looking forward to the exciting new season and the continuation of our great success with this rebrand.”

Next season’s productions include “Unlock Your Imagination,” “The Secret Garden,” and “The Wizard of Oz.” RCT4TEENS will produce “Don’t U Love Me” about teen aggression, and a spring musical “Mary Poppins Jr.” “Junie B. Jones” will also be produced, as will “Songs of the Past: A VCT Concert.”

About the Writer:

Dan Smith is an award-winning Roanoke-based writer/author/photographer and a member of the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame (Class of 2010). His blog, fromtheeditr.com, is widely read and he has authored seven books, including the novel CLOG! He is founding editor of a Roanoke-based business magazine and a former Virginia Small Business Journalist of the Year (2005).