Roa-mantic Roanoke

We already know Virginia is for lovers.

But is Roanoke romantic? There are a few date standards that nearly everyone who’s been on a date has experienced – your dinners, your movies, your coffee or your Netflix and Chill. And while there’s nothing wrong with any of those dates, we wanted to pick some uniquely Roanoke dates for a Roa-mantic Valentine's Day. So here are four such options. Selected because they’re not traditional dates, you can’t find this fun just anywhere.

An assignment like this one shouldn’t be risked alone, so I enlisted the help of my PIC and lovely assistant, my wife! We set out to assess four Roanoke dates and decide not only how cool and fun they were but how they worked for a date night (or day)!

How romantic were they? How fun were they? And did they leave us feeling closer together? Let’s find out how Roa-mantic our city can be!

Nostalgia Trip: Roanoke Pinball Museum and Starcade

Video games have been a point of contention for many a relationship. Could we turn this trope on its head? We headed to the Starcade and Roanoke Pinball Museum at Center in the Square downtown. It’s a unique space in Roanoke that more people should take advantage of because who doesn’t love an arcade set on Free Play?

Anthony Giorgetti Writer Anthony and his partner enjoy date night at the STARcade.

We had a lot of fun here. We started at the Starcade, where classic arcade games all the way to modern ones are mainly arranged by year, along with a marker of their historical significance. Though I’m sure most people there are in it for the quarter-less play, it was fascinating to learn some video game trivia.

We also got to share some of the games we enjoyed as kids and learn new tidbits about each other’s childhood. For me, Rampage was absurd mindless fun.

The Pinball Museum is similar. Again, different eras of silver ball mayhem from a modern Weird Al machine complete with cartoon video full of song references (my personal fave) to some of the first wooden ones ever built. The mechanics of the game don’t change, but the different packages made for a varied experience that again allowed us to talk about experiences with the movies or cultural phenomena each machine represented (the Adams family, the Munster, Star Wars, The Beatles).’

When it was all over, we headed to Roanoke’s own The Candy Store, located within the walls of Center in the Square, to make our own candy selections to fill out the fun, kid-like date.

Is it Romantic?

In everyday life, you don’t have as much opportunity to play. So it was fun to see Felicia getting into something that didn’t have an effect outside the moment and just enjoying herself. I also loved remembering the games from my childhood and getting to share parts of ourselves we had forgotten about for a while.

When it comes to feeling closer, the mileage may vary. Some folks might find competition and concentration outweigh the potential for getting closer. You need to set out with intent. I enjoyed seeing Felicia focus on something frivolous and it was an opportunity to learn a little something about each other’s pasts.

Cost: Center in the Square offers a discount deal where you can buy passes for both for $19.50, meaning two people can go to both attractions for under $40. It’s a great deal if you have a lot of time. For those who don’t, a pass to one or the other is an excellent option for $12-13.50 each. There is also a February special that allows you to add $1 to your Pinball Museum Purchase to also experience the Harrison Museum of African American Culture.

She said: "It was nostalgic and fun to share our childhood memories of those pop culture events that affected us; sharing our memories about those times in our lives and just having fun playing games. I really love the zombie pirate game. It had a carnival feel. It really does feel like you’re stepping back in time a little bit, leaving your memories and your worries outside there. You’re having fun like when you’re a kid – a little bubble of nostalgia and play."

Escape! Riddle Me Roanoke Escape Room

Anthony Giorgetti Writer Anthony and his partner enjoy a pirate-themed date night.

An escape room might not seem like the most romantic choice for a date, though the monogamy-cynical might call it an apt metaphor; working together toward a common goal is essential for the success of long-term relationships! Escape rooms help you to use these skills in a fun, non-threatening atmosphere while also opening up the problem and puzzle-solving parts of your brain.

Riddle Me Roanoke is a home-grown escape room that’s been operated in Roanoke for six years. You can find it on Electric Road in Oak Grove Plaza.

Most escape rooms work best with at least four people, which makes Riddle Me Roanoke perfect for a double date. We went with our close friends and everyone had a great time trying to solve the puzzles together. We chose a mid-level difficulty room that was pirate-themed. Solving each clue allowed us to open a new lock which led us to the next clue. All along, the clock was ticking down because we only had an hour to “escape.”

I honestly can not say enough good things about this place. It was clever, fun and novel. At only an hour, it’s not a significant time commitment and the fun you pack in during that time is hard to match.

Romantic?

One of the fun aspects of an escape room from the point of view of romance is getting to see parts of your partner shine that you don’t get to see in your everyday life. And when you’re nearing the end of your time and things are getting hectic, trust and communication are vital to a successful escape!

The escape room wasn’t romantic in a traditional sense, but it definitely got our endorphins going. The fun of solving a puzzle together and the stress of trying to do it in time put everyone in a sociable mood. Our friends had an equally good time, though cautioned it would not make a suitable first date as it might be a stressful meeting circumstance. I personally think it’s a great double date for people who know each other well. You’ll find yourself having fun, laughing and feeling proud of your partner.