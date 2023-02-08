Roa-mantic Roanoke

We already know Virginia is for lovers.
But is Roanoke romantic? There are a few date standards that nearly everyone who’s been on a date has experienced – your dinners, your movies, your coffee or your Netflix and Chill. And while there’s nothing wrong with any of those dates, we wanted to pick some uniquely Roanoke dates for a Roa-mantic Valentine's Day. So here are four such options. Selected because they’re not traditional dates, you can’t find this fun just anywhere.
An assignment like this one shouldn’t be risked alone, so I enlisted the help of my PIC and lovely assistant, my wife! We set out to assess four Roanoke dates and decide not only how cool and fun they were but how they worked for a date night (or day)!
How romantic were they? How fun were they? And did they leave us feeling closer together? Let’s find out how Roa-mantic our city can be!
Nostalgia Trip: Roanoke Pinball Museum and Starcade
Video games have been a point of contention for many a relationship. Could we turn this trope on its head? We headed to the Starcade and Roanoke Pinball Museum at Center in the Square downtown. It’s a unique space in Roanoke that more people should take advantage of because who doesn’t love an arcade set on Free Play?
Anthony Giorgetti
Writer Anthony and his partner enjoy date night at the STARcade.
We had a lot of fun here. We started at the Starcade, where classic arcade games all the way to modern ones are mainly arranged by year, along with a marker of their historical significance. Though I’m sure most people there are in it for the quarter-less play, it was fascinating to learn some video game trivia.
We also got to share some of the games we enjoyed as kids and learn new tidbits about each other’s childhood. For me, Rampage was absurd mindless fun.
The Pinball Museum is similar. Again, different eras of silver ball mayhem from a modern Weird Al machine complete with cartoon video full of song references (my personal fave) to some of the first wooden ones ever built. The mechanics of the game don’t change, but the different packages made for a varied experience that again allowed us to talk about experiences with the movies or cultural phenomena each machine represented (the Adams family, the Munster, Star Wars, The Beatles).’
When it was all over, we headed to Roanoke’s own The Candy Store, located within the walls of Center in the Square, to make our own candy selections to fill out the fun, kid-like date.
Is it Romantic?
In everyday life, you don’t have as much opportunity to play. So it was fun to see Felicia getting into something that didn’t have an effect outside the moment and just enjoying herself. I also loved remembering the games from my childhood and getting to share parts of ourselves we had forgotten about for a while.
When it comes to feeling closer, the mileage may vary. Some folks might find competition and concentration outweigh the potential for getting closer. You need to set out with intent. I enjoyed seeing Felicia focus on something frivolous and it was an opportunity to learn a little something about each other’s pasts.
Cost: Center in the Square offers a discount deal where you can buy passes for both for $19.50, meaning two people can go to both attractions for under $40. It’s a great deal if you have a lot of time. For those who don’t, a pass to one or the other is an excellent option for $12-13.50 each. There is also a February special that allows you to add $1 to your Pinball Museum Purchase to also experience the Harrison Museum of African American Culture.
She said: "It was nostalgic and fun to share our childhood memories of those pop culture events that affected us; sharing our memories about those times in our lives and just having fun playing games. I really love the zombie pirate game. It had a carnival feel. It really does feel like you’re stepping back in time a little bit, leaving your memories and your worries outside there. You’re having fun like when you’re a kid – a little bubble of nostalgia and play."
Escape! Riddle Me Roanoke Escape Room
Anthony Giorgetti
Writer Anthony and his partner enjoy a pirate-themed date night.
An escape room might not seem like the most romantic choice for a date, though the monogamy-cynical might call it an apt metaphor; working together toward a common goal is essential for the success of long-term relationships! Escape rooms help you to use these skills in a fun, non-threatening atmosphere while also opening up the problem and puzzle-solving parts of your brain.
Riddle Me Roanoke is a home-grown escape room that’s been operated in Roanoke for six years. You can find it on Electric Road in Oak Grove Plaza.
Most escape rooms work best with at least four people, which makes Riddle Me Roanoke perfect for a double date. We went with our close friends and everyone had a great time trying to solve the puzzles together. We chose a mid-level difficulty room that was pirate-themed. Solving each clue allowed us to open a new lock which led us to the next clue. All along, the clock was ticking down because we only had an hour to “escape.”
I honestly can not say enough good things about this place. It was clever, fun and novel. At only an hour, it’s not a significant time commitment and the fun you pack in during that time is hard to match.
Romantic?
One of the fun aspects of an escape room from the point of view of romance is getting to see parts of your partner shine that you don’t get to see in your everyday life. And when you’re nearing the end of your time and things are getting hectic, trust and communication are vital to a successful escape!
The escape room wasn’t romantic in a traditional sense, but it definitely got our endorphins going. The fun of solving a puzzle together and the stress of trying to do it in time put everyone in a sociable mood. Our friends had an equally good time, though cautioned it would not make a suitable first date as it might be a stressful meeting circumstance. I personally think it’s a great double date for people who know each other well. You’ll find yourself having fun, laughing and feeling proud of your partner.
We definitely felt closer together from the experience. You had to be on each other’s wavelength to finish the puzzle! And the fun put us in a happy space.
Cost: The price is $22 per person with a minimum of four people so the total with tax was just under $100.
She said: "An hour felt like 10-15 minutes. It was so entertaining and fun the time flew. I kind of got lost in it, like really got into “we’ve got to solve this problem.” It transported you into the story. The teamwork was really fun. There’s so much atmosphere that it allows you to step into the story together and experience it without having your life come with you in the same kind of way. But you still get to learn new things about each other, the way they solve problems, the way they see things."
Coffee Walk: Virginia is for Nature Lovers
Roanoke is known as an outdoor destination. People come from all over to enjoy our hiking and bike trails and the Blue Ridge Parkway is a National Parkway and All-American Road. That means finding a place for outdoor activities is easy, but choosing one may be challenging.
Molly Hagan of Roanoke Parks and Recreation “always recommends Mill Mountain" for a quintessential Roanoke experience. Everyone loves going to the star and you can always make it a picnic. She also suggested Carvin’s Cove as a scenic hike. She also mentioned the Valentine's Day events coming up on the February 11 — a Salsa Dance at Fishburne Mansion and a handmade Valentine Card workshop.
But there are plenty of other less celebrated areas from walking paths in Salem and the Valley View Mall to dog parks. During a hectic day, you may still want to make time for a bit of romance with your partner without committing to a day hike. There are some great spots to go for a walk in Roanoke. And for couples who are trying to get in a walk during a lunch break or at the end of a long day, a walk can be a reflective and healthy option either by themselves or with kids (or dogs).
The Greenway is top of the list and it’s nearby some excellent options for coffee and food. We packed up the dogs, put in a mobile order through the Odeko app at Sweet Donkey and headed downtown. After picking up the coffee, we headed to the Greenway for a walk around the Roanoke River. The winter so far has been pretty mild and this particular day was perfect walking weather for a spoiled pit bull at 60 degrees.
The Greenway is also an ideal spot for those who aren’t used to more strenuous walking. It’s relatively flat, though you can give yourself more of a workout by varying your speed or walking its entire length. Even though the trees aren’t as full and the flowers aren’t in bloom in February, there’s always plenty of nature to see on the Greenway with its running water, wildlife and the other friendly dogs walking by. For a quick walk on an unexpectedly warm day, the Greenway Coffee Walk is an excellent choice.
If you have a little extra time and you’re going during lunch hours, consider stopping by the nearby Crystal Springs deli for one of their famous fried chicken sandwiches or the day’s special! Or, if you’re feeling ambitious, there are larger hikes all over our area, from the Blue Ridge Parkway to Sharp Top.
Romantic?
During our walk, we ended up reminiscing about when the dogs were younger and our lives together. Walking naturally brings out the memories in people and the figurative walk down memory lane can be a romantic way to spend time with your significant other. Psychologists explain that walking increases brain alertness while easing sociability, making a walk a good choice for a first date too. We’re more at ease when we’re beside one another, moving rather than navigating the social cues of eye contact, etc.
Cost: Free (except the coffee)
She said: "It was relaxing and familiar. It’s nice to be outside and get some sunshine together. In our busy lives we’re inside a lot and getting our dogs out and getting exercise and looking back on our relationship – it’s an excellent time to reflect on life: where we’ve been, where we are and where we’re going, much like the walk. So it’s kind of symbolic of that and something about it makes me look back and forward at the same time."
Making Beautiful Art Together: Let’s Party Creatively
Anthony Giorgetti
Writer Anthony and his partner enjoy a paint night date night.
Let’s Party Creatively is the invention of Dana Long, who workshopped her company in 2020’s Gauntlet competition. Since then she’s had a successful time running private parties and public events where people needed no skill to create art they can enjoy.
Felicia and I signed up for an Acrylic Pour class hosted at Twisted Track Brew Pub. Twisted Track is one of several places where Long holds events regularly, and the room they set aside for us was out of the way of the usual pub activity. Long, her husband, Alan, and her assistant Olivia Lyon set it up with a communal table and art supplies.
Twisted Track accommodated us well by allowing us to set up tabs and bring our food and drinks to the room with us. It’s a very family-friendly atmosphere, with kids running around as along with the adults. And there are plenty of excellent non-alcoholic options for those who abstain, like flavored seltzers and kombucha.
I confess that this was the date I was most nervous about. But Long’s promise was accurate. It took no talent, but I ended up with something I plan to hang in my office. The process of acrylic pouring involves layering paints in a cup with Floetro and then literally pouring it onto the canvas. You may then move the paint by tilting and rotating the canvas or blowing it with a straw. The abstract art we created was beautiful, if I say so myself. Sitting beside my wife while she created was very enjoyable. I’m constantly impressed by her artistic eye and this class proved it once again, but I will stress that you don’t need talent to contribute something.
Romantic?
The process of creation can be a romantic one. And for one of my paintings, I put on my symbolism hat to try to create something that felt like Felicia. Seeing her create reminded me more of my admiration for her and psychologist and marriage expert John Gottman says “fondness and admiration are true of the most crucial elements in a rewarding and long lasting romance.”
Let’s Party Creatively has several upcoming classes, including one on Valentine’s Day entitled Love in the Heart of the Blue Ridge.
Cost: The costs for Let’s Party Creatively vary by event but range from $20-30.
She said: "It was like getting a massage. It was very relaxing. The teacher was extremely good at leading. I have to credit her, her husband and her assistant for doing that. I’ve done other classes before and they did not feel like that. When I left, I felt like I’d had a little vacation. Twisted Track creates a really nice laid-back, easy-going environment. So you get to have this new experience together but also have some restoration."
Overall?
I recommend any of the activities we participated in as date nights. Trying something new with your partner can always be romantic. And we tried to select things that were novel and lead to collaboration or intimacy.
All were fun, creative, distinctly Roanoke and as romantic as you make them.
Due to a deadline and a sickness that knocked out one week of possible dates, we did all of these dates within an eight-day period, which was a lot of fun packed into a short period of time!
So spread out your fun, or when it’s over, you’ll just want to Netflix and chill.