Roanoke According to ... Desirée Satler

These days, the Star City is home to a diverse set of entrepreneurs, creatives and community-builders from around the world … and right down the road. In each installment of our blog series, you’ll meet a new face who’ll share their spin on the Star City – their favorite places to eat, drink, connect or get inspired. In this installment, we talked to Desirée Satler, owner of The Great BBQ.

× Expand Ashley Fellers Desirée Satler, owner of The Great BBQ.

If 2020 has you stuck inside craving warmth, adventure and escape to a far-flung locale, Desirée Satler, owner of one of Roanoke’s newest food trucks, might just have the next best thing.

The Great BBQ – a diminutive trailer tucked snugly against a convenience store on the corner of Second and Elm – serves up big, meaty plates of Brazilian-style steak, jerk chicken, sausage, kafta and more … all fragrant with the flavors Satler remembers from her home outside of Rio de Janeiro.

“Brazilians are pretty famous with the barbecue,” says Satler. “If you go to a Brazilian restaurant, this is our specialty. So what I was wanting to do here was bring a sample… This is just the beginning!”

Satler's new food truck venture is a sharp pivot from her previous life in Rio, where she worked in architecture and urban planning. But last autumn, she began to feel the itch for something different. That’s when she called up an aunt living in Roanoke and asked if she could stay for awhile.

× Expand Ashley Fellers Simple, fresh ingredients plus easy takeout and delivery have launched The Great BBQ into local success.

“I came and I fell in love [with] the city and started to work, work, work and save some money… until I had the power to open up my own business!” Satler says.

She launched The Great BBQ three months ago, and since then, she’s done brisk business to a community hungry for great take-out and delivery options. Her focus on simple, fresh ingredients has been a hit.

“The flavors that you get on my truck are from fresh herbs, garlic, onions… just healthful, simple food. That’s why everyone is going crazy!” she says.

On a typical plate, you’ll find comforting beans and rice, a crunchy salad with vinaigrette, garlic bread, farofa – a side dish made of toasted cassava flour, garlic and onions – and a container of Satler’s secret sauce, with its slow-building, eye-opening heat. She tops that off with your choice of meat or a vegan burger patty … all for $10. Hefty grilled sandwiches are also available.

× Expand Ashley Fellers On a typical plate, you’ll find comforting beans and rice, a crunchy salad with vinaigrette, garlic bread, farofa and a container of Satler’s secret sauce, topped with your choice of meat or veggie burger patty.

It’s the kind of food that almost makes you forget you’re grounded in Southwest Virginia in the midst of a pandemic.

Want to find out about Satler’s favorite spaces and communities in her newfound home? Here’s what she said:

Q: As Roanoke adapts to new rhythms, we’ve all been staking out our go-to places for good food. Do you have a favorite take-out spot these days, or perhaps a spot with outdoor seating for warmer days?

DS: The first one I’m going to say for sure is the Fork in the Alley. They have a nice vibe. Also, I like to go to the Wasena City Tap Room. Those two have nice outside dining. You can have a little fun, drink some beer… I’d like to recommend another place; it’s called Wasabi’s. I love Santiago [Cruz], the owner!

Q: How about a great spot for a drink (whatever “drink” means to you!)?

DS: So my favorite place to drink beer is Jack Brown’s. Jack Brown’s has all the kinds of beers! … The coffees that I like… one is RND Coffee and also the Little Green Hive… The people there are amazing.

Q: Connecting with others has been a challenge in these past few months, but it's been fun to see so many local community organizations and arts venues building online spaces to gather, hear great music, view great art and connect with others. Are there any networking or social or arts groups you've enjoyed?

DS: All the Latinas … we made a network meeting every single month, [Latinas Network]. Kat Pascal, she’s the head of this project… We’re trying to get together and build a society here… build up the country and ourselves.

Q: Where have you been going to feel creative, inspired or relaxed lately?

DS: Happy Hollow Gardens… It’s a quiet place. I like to go there just to think… On my birthday, I went to there and spent three straight hours thinking about what I’m doing … it’s a wonderful place to do this kind of thing…

The other place that I like to go outside is Green Hill [Park] … I have a little cousin. I like to get her and go to this park. They have a river … a running place where you can take a walk.

Q: Can you think of any best-kept secrets in our city ... places other readers may not have discovered yet?

DS: The rooftop of the Center in the Square. On this rooftop, you can see part of the old downtown… Also, I’d recommend you go to the Inka Grill and ask to eat in the Patrick Henry lobby… The plates are amazing at Inka, and you can have a nice dinner in one of the oldest hotels in Roanoke.

Q: Are there any entrepreneurs or leaders in Roanoke who inspire you to be and do more?

DS: One of those is Kat Pascal, from Farmburguesa. She’s been helping me a lot to do the networking. She’s amazing, helping the community… The other person I’d like to mention is Genya Kalinina [Instagram influencer @bestofroanoke]. Since I opened up my doors, she’s [been] there helping me… She’s the greatest friend I’ve met since I opened the truck.

Q: What’s your favorite part about being a food truck owner?

DS: The greatest thing about my own food truck is that I can be more free to be myself. I love that!

To keep track of The Great BBQ’s latest offerings, follow them on Instagram or Facebook.

Stay tuned for our next installment of Roanoke According To …

About the Writer:

Ashley Wilson Fellers is a writer, self-taught painter and contemplative photographer in Roanoke, Virginia. When she isn’t working at the public library, she snaps photos of sidewalk cracks, rescues wet leaves from windshield wipers and leaves poems hidden under park benches. She has a Master of Fine Arts degree from Virginia Tech.