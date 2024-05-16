Roanoke City Market Building Plans for Future

× Expand Courtesy of the Roanoke City Market Building

The Roanoke City Market Building has been an anchor institution in downtown Roanoke for more than 100 years. However, recent economic challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, have presented several obstacles for the beloved local food hall, retail center, and event space.

Accordingly, the Board of Directors and facility staff have spent the last 12 months planning for a future that ensures the Roanoke City Market Building continues to serve as a critical hub of community engagement and economic vitality.

Today, at a news conference held on the food hall floor, organizers announced that they are once again operating with 100% occupancy and that they are pursuing a new positioning strategy that will include an interior redesign of the food hall and mezzanine areas. They also released a new brand and visual identity system that is more closely aligned to the city’s larger promotional strategy. The visuals double down on the building’s historic role as an anchor of downtown commerce and social activity. While the new logo, graphics, and styling highlight the city’s downtown arts scene, the abundant outdoor assets in the region, and the Roanoke Valley’s picturesque Blue Ridge Mountains backdrop.

This new market positioning is allowing the Roanoke City Market Building to take its place at the center of the market square area at the heart of the city’s primary visitation corridor.

Event organizers also highlighted a vision for continued growth, relevance, and expansion with shared plans to integrate more programming into the facility and to partner with businesses, artists, and non-profits to bring a taste of all that Roanoke has to offer into the facility in the coming months.

“We envision a future where inside the Market Building patrons can get a taste of all that Roanoke offers and then be guided to the various experiences outside our doors that make this region so special,” Executive Director Elliot Broyles said. “Roanoke’s downtown market district has caught the eye of many visitors and often serves as a gateway to the area’s arts, entertainment, and outdoor recreation scenes. With more round the clock programming, culinary diversity, and the talents of our incredible vendor partners, we know that we can offer a truly vibrant space that brings people together. I couldn’t be more excited about what’s to come.”

As part of the new branding effort, Charter Hall, the elegant third story event space inside the Roanoke City Market Building, also received a new logo and marketing strategy designed to increase visibility and bring all aspects of building operations into closer alignment under one shared vision and messaging strategy.

The Market Building Foundation partnered with Eddy Alexander, a nationally celebrated marketing and growth strategy firm headquartered in Roanoke, VA to create the Roanoke City Market Building’s new brand materials and growth strategy.

This new branding comes on the heels of the Market Building’s recent announcement that a new dining tenant, Chicho’s Subs has taken over the last remaining open tenant space in the facility. The addition of the Philly-inspired sub shop marks the first time in 5 years that the building has operated at full capacity.

“I want to thank everyone who has been on the ground making this building into what it has become,” Roanoke City Mayor Sherman Lea said. “I look forward to seeing more of your progress and all that is possible.”

About The Roanoke City Market Building - This iconic landmark is steeped in history as a meeting place in the community for more than 100 years. It serves many purposes for locals and visitors including a food hall, place to shop, an entertainment venue, and living art gallery. The Roanoke City Market Building is maintained by the Market Building Foundation. For more information visit our website - https://citymarketbuilding.com