Simple, Easy, Yummy Potato Soup

The days are shorter, the nights cooler and the appetites are leaning toward the hearty. That means bulky soups and, in this case, potato leek soup leaning toward the French.

In French villages today, the smell of patate poireaux soupe wafts through the shops and homes. My kitchen at this moment is rich with the aroma of potatoes, leeks, garlic, onions, celery, curry and chicken broth simmering.

The recipe for this country food is simple and easy—even at its most difficult—but I’ve made it easier than even that.

Here’s what you need:

1.5 pounds of diced Yukon gold and red potatoes (mixed and unpeeled)

Quart chicken broth

2.5 cups water

1 whole leek

¼ sweet onion

½ cup chopped celery

Tablespoon curry powder

Tablespoon chopped garlic

1 packet mashed potato powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Boil the potatoes and leeks in the chicken broth until soft. Add everything else except the mashed potato powder and let it simmer for about 20 minutes. Add the mashed potatoes and stir for about two minutes until completely absorbed. Turn off the heat under the pot and cover with a lid. Let stand for an hour.

Reheat when ready to eat. Serve with a warm baguette and, if you like, a good red wine. You’ll be speaking French by sundown.

About the Writer:

Dan Smith is an award-winning Roanoke-based writer/author/photographer and a member of the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame (Class of 2010). His blog, fromtheeditr.com, is widely read and he has authored seven books, including the novel CLOG! He is founding editor of a Roanoke-based business magazine and a former Virginia Small Business Journalist of the Year (2005).