Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber Honors Business and Community Leaders

The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber awards outstanding area businesses and community advocates.

× Expand Courtesy of Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce SML Regional Chamber of Commerce Award winners from left, Carla Brubaker, Sarah Gray and Kevin Gray, Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House; J Bohn Bishop, KEEPin' Up with J Bohn; Bruce Shelton, Capps Home Building Center; Jane Winters, Lake Christian Ministries; Charity Evans and Joanna Gruver, Haywood’s Jewelers.

Outstanding area businesses and community advocates were honored by the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce during a presentation on March 11 at the SML YMCA that was also broadcast online.

“Congratulations to the winners, as well as the finalists in each category,” said Cherly Ward, SMLRCC Interim Executive Director. “The past year has been extremely challenging and these leaders stepped up in big ways. They are truly making a significant impact on not only the business community, but the Smith Mountain Lake region as a whole.”

The 2021 winners were:

Tourism Advocate of the Year: J Bohn Bishop, KEEPin' Up with J Bohn

Also nominated: Bridgewater Marina; Lisa Floyd, Floyds' Artworks; Nicole Johnson, Destination Bedford; Gretchen Tipps, The Willard Companies

Community Leader(s) of the Year: Bruno and Tiffany Silva, The Landing Love Project

Also nominated: Carl Cline, Carilion Franklin Memorial; Gavin Hagar, Phil Hager Insurance Agency; Todd Hammock, American National Bank; Waller Perrow, Mariners Landing

Large Business of the Year: Capps Home Building Center

Also nominated: Homestead Creamery; Moneta Farm and Home Supply; Sleep Safe/Assured Comfort Beds; TBS Construction

Small Business of the Year (tie): Haywood’s Jewelers and Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House

Also nominated: Eastlake Community Church; Sounddawgs Production; Virginia Dare Cruises & Marina

Non-Profit of the Year: Lake Christian Ministries

Also nominated: Agape Center; Children's Assistive Technology Service; Healing Strides of Virginia; ONE Forest School

