SML Chamber Now Accepting Chili Festival Applications

Courtesy of Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce Members of Team Lake Haven Trailer Park prepare tastings for visitors to the 2019 Smith Mountain Lake Chili Festival. The team won the top awards for both People's Choice and Showmanship.

If you think you’ve got what it takes to be the Chili Champion of Smith Mountain Lake, it’s time to get your application in for the SML Fall Chili and Craft Festival.

Now in its 18th year, the fun-filled tradition will take place Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bridgewater Plaza. Tickets are $7 per person (cash only) with kids 5 and younger admitted free.

Applications are being accepted for chili-cooking teams, as well as sponsors, craft vendors and food vendors, said Erin Stanley, Member Relations and Events Director for the SML Regional Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the family-friendly event.

“There’s no better way to spend a Saturday afternoon in the fall than at the SML Chili Festival,” Stanley said. “In addition to sampling a wide variety of tasty chili, you’ll get a kick out of the cooking teams which go all out with crazy themes, decorations, costumes and music.”

A committee will judge on the stage at Mango’s Bar & Grill for the “Best Chili” prizes based on taste, consistency, aroma, color and bite. The public will vote via ballot box for the “Peoples’ Choice” and for “Best Showmanship” awards.

For those interested in entering a team, the cost is $25 and a minimum of 10 gallons of chili must be prepared. All chili must be cooked on site, from scratch. Cooking begins at 8 a.m. with samples shared with those in attendance from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Application deadline is Oct. 22.

Applications also are available online for craft vendors and food vendors. Stanley said space is limited and will be allotted on a first come, first served basis.

For complete rules and to access applications, log on to visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-chili-festival or contact Erin Stanley at 540-721-1203 or estanley@visitsmithmountainlake.com.