Southern Trust Provides Advice for Severe Weather Awareness Week

In honor of Virginia’s Severe Weather Awareness Week on March 6-10, Southern Trust Home Services, a leading electrical, HVAC and plumbing company serving southwest Virginia, is providing southwestern Virginia homeowners with proactive steps they can take to prepare themselves and their homes for the upcoming severe weather season.

“We’ve all heard the saying that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of the cure, and this is especially true when preparing your home for severe weather,” said Ted Puzio, owner of Southern Trust Home Services. “A lot of property damage suffered during extreme weather is preventable if we take the time to do a little inspection and reinforcement before storms hit. With a little proactive elbow grease, homeowners can prevent or limit damage to their homes and property.”

Puzio offers the following tips for homeowners:

Seal all windows and doors. To prevent wind and water from entering through cracks and holes around their doors, windows and garage doors, homeowners should seal any visible openings. Wind funneling through a home can cause the roof to lift, allowing heavy rains to damage the interior. Ensure the home’s sump pump is operational. In preparation for heavy storms, homeowners who use a sump pump to prevent flooding should ensure that it is in good working order and has a battery backup. Clear the yard. Remove any dead wood or have dead limbs trimmed from trees. Tie down any outdoor furniture, light sheds or other mechanical yard equipment to prevent them from being picked up by heavy winds and thrown against the house. Remember the roof. Regularly inspect the roof for loose shingles, nails and sheathing. These items can blow off during storms and create hazards themselves and their absence can also weaken a roof so that it cannot withstand high winds and heavy rain. Invest in a whole-home generator. Whole home generators are stationary units that are connected to a home’s electrical system, as well as an alternative fuel source, such as a natural gas line. In the event of a power outage, the generator kicks on in seconds and can power a home’s refrigerator, electronics and even necessary in-home medical equipment. Have a plan. Meet with family members to develop an actionable plan should an emergency arise. Keep emergency kits maintained and easily accessible and have contact information for emergency services readily available. For more information about how to prepare an emergency kit, please visit the Virginia Department of Health website at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/news/public-relations-contacts/severe-weather-preparedness/preparing-your-emergency-supply-kit/.

“We want the people of southwest Virginia to remain safe during this volatile season,” Puzio said. “We want to do our part by helping educate Roanokers with practical tips and proactive advice they can use to prevent disaster and limit damages.”

For more information on emergency preparation or to inquire about services, please contact Southern Trust Home Services at (540) 343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com.

About Southern Trust Home Services

Founded in 1995 as Southern State Electric, Southern Trust Home Services provides residential plumbing, electrical and HVAC services and drain cleaning to homeowners in more than 60 cities throughout southwest Virginia. Trucks are ready and on stand-by for emergency services 24/7, and financing options and lifetime guarantees are also available. As Roanoke’s first home services company to offer a lifetime guarantee on all recommended repairs, Southern Trust Home Services staffs dedicated, certified, licensed and insured, drug and criminal background checked technicians who provide timely, same-day services for a variety of home repairs, installations, and maintenance. An A+ Better Business Bureau accredited company since 2006, Southern Trust Home Services has financing available including 0% for 18 months, and Lifetime Repair Guarantee on stated repairs. To find out more, call 540-343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com.