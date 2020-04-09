SWVA Ballet Gets Creative with Classes

× Expand SWVA Ballet Instagram SVB Senior company virtual class and rehearsal via video.

Restaurants aren't the only businesses having to get creative during the COVID-19 stay-at-home days. Several organizations are having to think outside the box (or technically, their building) when it comes to getting in front of their audiences. The award-winning Southwest Virginia Ballet is no different.

Artistic Director Pedro Szalay says company-wise, they were blessed to have everything completed before the stay-at-home order came from the governor. As his school program with RCPS was finished, along with the last week of classes and performances, only one show at Clifton Forge was canceled. Right now, Szalay looks towards the future, which he emphasizes will be bright.

“Art will always prevail, in every direction,” he says. “After we get through this, people will need music, dance, theater and more art to watch and be uplifted.”

SWVA Ballet will celebrate their 30th anniversary next year, and Szalay is planning for a great season. While he acknowledges people will probably be more cautious in how they spend their time in large groups and experiences moving forward, he is confident in the community’s support for the arts and his organization.

“What we’re able to do, thanks to those people who have helped us become who we are now, will help us prevail at this sad part of time,” he says. “We are so lucky to have parents and community who support us economically right now.”

Just over a year ago, Szalay (and his partner and co-owner Mark Sheppard) celebrated the opening of the Star City School of Ballet, located in Southeast Roanoke. The building has studios for ballet, yoga, Pilates and even ballroom dancing, as well as a study hall for students to work in before and after classes.

But since they cannot be in class together right now, Szalay is currently hosting online classes for students of his school. He is grateful to “see” his students via video each day, with one-on-one classes where he can study their movements and offer corrections and critiques. In the past, a professional dancer could study videos to learn techniques, but actually instructing became a fun new challenge for the director.

“Never in my mind did I think I’d have to teach ballet class by video!” Szalay says with a laugh. “It’s something new to learn and I am open-minded about how to do it. The parents are so supportive and appreciative, which for Mark [a hairdresser] and me is incredible and uplifting.”

Szalay is also doing videos for Roanoke City Public School students on their Facebook page, offering dance and Spanish, as Szalay teaches this to fourth-graders at several elementary schools (great video here!).

Interested in learning more about his one-on-one classes? Email Pedro Szalay directly at pedrogszalay@cox.net or visit svballet.org to learn more. You can also keep up their announcements on their Facebook page here or their Instagram page here.

About the Writer:

Liz Long is editor of The Roanoker Magazine, bridebook and the official Virginia Travel Guide. She is also a USA Today bestselling author of YA and urban fantasy. When not writing, she can be found drinking happy hour prosecco, walking on the greenway or cuddling her dog, Fisher. Follow her on Instagram at @lizclong07.