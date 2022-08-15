Taubman Wins Funding For Program Development

The Taubman Museum of Art has won new funding to develop programming for individuals with diverse abilities.

The Taubman Museum of Art will soon significantly expand its outreach to individuals with diverse abilities and their families, thanks to a $243,104 three-year grant awarded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

With this new funding, the Museum will develop and expand their Happy HeARTs program.

The newest program at the Taubman, Happy HeARTs serves members of the Roanoke Valley community who have varied abilities including, but not limited to, individuals and their families who identify as blind or have low vision; deaf or hard of hearing; neurodiverse, such as those on the autism spectrum or who have sensory processing or learning disabilities; as well as those living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“We are so honored and grateful to the Institute of Museum and Library Services for giving us the opportunity to expand our inclusivity programming,” Museum Executive Director Cindy Petersen stated. “We have already been working on Happy HeARTs program planning and development with some of our social services partners and their clients, and the response from participants has been so enthusiastic.”

"The Happy HeARTs program provided a great opportunity for our adolescent students to have an experience many would not have had otherwise,” said Samantha Zaldivar, clinical director for Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center. “They practiced engaging with community members, and BRAAC staff were delighted to see how happy our students were with all of the hands-on activities provided by the Museum! Participation in the program has helped our students with their communication skills, navigating their community, and expressing their individual preferences for new and practiced leisure activities. Staff, students and families look forward to many future visits to the Taubman!”

The program, which is free to all participants under this grant, uses therapeutic art techniques that help participants explore their creative potential while also addressing various occupational skill sets and special needs. In a typical 90-minute Happy HeARTs session, participants take part in a gallery tour, engage in hands-on art creation, and enjoy art-inspired activities that are accessible and sensory-friendly.

In addition to group sessions, the Museum also will offer Happy HeARTs family time during which the Museum will be open only to individuals with diverse abilities and their families. Like the Happy HeARTs group activities, family time events are free.

The idea for Happy HeARTs came about through needs assessments that the Museum conducted throughout the Roanoke Valley.

“We discovered that there really weren’t any art-based therapeutic programs of this type in the Roanoke Valley,” explained Katrina King-Singh, the Taubman’s community access and engagement manager. “The Museum has the resources, an extremely well-trained staff, and an amazing facility to support a program of this type, so it seemed like a perfect fit for our programming line-up. We are really excited to have the opportunity to fill this important need in our region.”

King-Singh noted that the type of therapeutic art offered through Happy HeARTs is different from art therapy. Whereas art therapy uses art as a tool to support psychotherapy sessions, therapeutic art involves guided art creation to enhance participants’ self-esteem and to improve cognitive, motor, social, and other skills.

Program development and scale-up funded through the IMLS grant will include bringing a professional art therapist as well as an arts program evaluator onto the Happy HeARTs team to help with program design and implementation. Radford University’s Occupational Therapy program has partnered to provide graduate students who will meet their internship requirements through participation in this program. In addition, 17 local social services organizations have partnered to coordinate client participation and to provide feedback on various program elements as materials are developed.

Partnering social services organizations are: ARCH, Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center, Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare, Blue Ridge Independent Living Center, Bridges of Virginia, DePaul Community Services, Easter Seals UCP, ehs, Family Services of the Roanoke Valley, Hall Community Services, Hope Tree Family Services, Katie’s Place, Rivermont, Roanoke Resource, Salem Veterans Administration Medical Center, Virginia Autism & Behavior Consulting, and Virginia Department for the Blind & Vision Impaired. The Museum will be expanding program reach to work with local K-12 school systems as well.

According to King-Singh, there are still opportunities for additional organizations to participate, as well as individuals. “Our goal is to serve as many individuals and organizations as possible, so we encourage families and social services organizations to contact us for information on how they can participate in this exciting free new program as well.”

Those interested in participation in the Happy HeARTs program may contact Katrina King-Singh at 540- 204-4131 or KKing@TaubmanMuseum.org.

Media inquiries may be directed to Sunny Nelson at snelson@taubmanmuseum.org or 919-452-9689. About the Institute of Museum and Library Services

The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation's libraries and museums. IMLS advances, supports, and empowers America’s museums, libraries, and related organizations through grant-making, research, and policy development. The IMLS vision is a nation where museums and libraries work together to transform the lives of individuals and communities.

About the Taubman Museum of Art

Designed by noted architect Randall Stout and accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, the Taubman Museum of Art in Roanoke, Va., is home to a widely respected permanent collection and offers rotating exhibitions showcasing work by global, national and regional artists. In recognition of the Museum’s dedicated community engagement and outreach efforts, the Institute of Museum and Library Services named the Taubman as a finalist for the 2021 National Medal for Museum and Library Service, and the Virginia Association of Museums awarded the Taubman with their 2022 Innovation Award. Committed to accessibility and inclusivity, the Taubman Museum of Art offers free general admission sponsored in part by AEP Foundation.

TaubmanMuseum.org | Instagram + Facebook: @TaubmanMuseum

Twitter: @Taubman_Museum | YouTube: bit.ly/TaubmanYT