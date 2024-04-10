The Beach Boys to Bring Their “Endless Summer Gold" Tour to Berglund Center

× Expand Berglund Center

As The Beach Boys mark more than a half century of making music, the group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequalled in America’s musical history. The Beach Boys – who have become synonymous with the California lifestyle and an American icon to fans around the world – will bring their “Endless Summer Gold” tour to Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia, on June 18.

Since the band’s co-founder, lead-singer and chief lyricist Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys’ first hit, “Surfin’” (1961), dozens of the bands chart toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth: “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo.”

The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers where also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award. With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history.

Sounds Of Summer: The Very Best Of The Beach Boys, Capitol/EMI's 30-track collection of the band's biggest hits, has achieved triple-platinum success with sales of more than three million copies in the U.S. since its release.

The Beach Boys are led by lead singer and critically acclaimed chief lyricist Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, Jon Bolton, Keith Hubacher, Randy Leago and John Wedemeyer continue the legacy of the iconic band. This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 10th! They will be available at henritzedentaltickets.com, by phone at 1-866 -HDG –TICKETS, and the Berglund Center Box Office.

Event Details:

The Beach Boys: Endless Summer Gold Tour

Event: Tuesday, June 18, 2024 | Location: Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

Event Time: 7:30 PM

Tickets Options: $59, $79, $99, $129

VIP packages available at www.thebeachboys.com and www.mikelove.com

About Berglund Center:

Celebrating over 50 years of bringing the world’s best music and biggest artists to Southwest Virginia, Berglund Center is a full-service entertainment facility located in the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Endeavoring to provide an unparalleled live experience, the Center takes pride in furnishing exceptional customer service while entertaining audiences of all ages. Visit us at www.BerglundCenter.live for more information.