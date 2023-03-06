The Future of How We Work

In the wake of the pandemic, a new coworking space brings a dynamic office solution to our area.

× Expand Bill Chapman The main level of The Quarters features lots of natural light, comfortable seating and a coffee bar.

The U.S. Census Bureau found that between the years of 2019 and 2021, the number of people working predominantly from home tripled. While being able to perform job duties from the comfort of your own residence has its perks, it’s beneficial to have a professional home base that isn’t… at home.

Real estate developer Bill Chapman knows first-hand how challenging it can be to work from home for extended periods of time. “It is isolating and stifles creativity and collaboration.”

Bill Chapman The lower level of The Quarters houses a large conference room, private offices and phone booths.

After a year spent traveling to various shared workspaces and observing how people work as well as taking note of what amenities they need access to to be most successful, Chapman developed the concept for The Quarters, a new two-level coworking space coming to downtown Roanoke in April.

Inspired by Roanoke’s rich rail history and breathtaking natural scenery, the design of The Quarters features a combination of industrial elements, lush greenery and a blend of vintage furnishings and modern touches.

“The relationship between man made and nature seems unlikely, but Roanoke shows they can exist together and even thrive,” says Chapman. “Coworking embraces a similar dynamic, allowing unlikely paths to cross for a diversity of ideas and networking opportunities.”

The renovation process began with the creation of an open work lounge and coffee bar in what used to be the showroom of Lacy Edgerton Motor Company, one of Roanoke’s first automobile companies.

As a specialist in urban adaptive reuse, it was important to Chapman that as many elements from the original space be preserved as possible. “The window wall and transoms provided light to the former rear offices and workspace for the dealership,” he shares. “We restored the original ceilings and floors of the showroom and kept the space open as it was originally designed.”

× Expand Bill Chapman The Quarters' printing area on the lower level.

The lower level of The Quarters will house private offices, a large conference room, printing services, a mailroom and phone booths. All areas of the coworking space allow workers to connect to high-speed fiber internet.

While The Quarters will be staffed Monday through Friday, members will have access to the building 24/7, 365 days a year. Day passes are also available for purchase.

The Quarters is currently accepting applications for a limited number of memberships. Learn more about this new office solution on their website at thequarters-coworking.com.